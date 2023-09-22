Hello User
Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank shares plunge as negative sentiment prevails

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:36 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hdfc Bank stock price went down today, 22 Sep 2023, by -0.66 %. The stock closed at 1563.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1553.6 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Bank

HDFC Bank opened at 1560 and closed at 1563.9. The stock reached a high of 1569 and a low of 1538.05 during the day. The market capitalization of HDFC Bank is 11,77,650.13 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1757.8 and the 52-week low is 1365.05. The BSE volume for HDFC Bank was 1,236,145 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Sep 2023, 09:36 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-5.51%
3 Months-9.76%
6 Months-0.63%
YTD-4.59%
1 Year2.31%
22 Sep 2023, 09:04 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price Today :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1553.6, down -0.66% from yesterday's ₹1563.9

As of the current data, the stock price of HDFC Bank is 1553.6. The percent change is -0.66%, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -10.3, implying a decrease of 10.3 in the stock price.

22 Sep 2023, 08:07 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price Live :Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1563.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, HDFC Bank had a BSE volume of 1,236,145 shares. The closing price for the day was 1,563.9.

