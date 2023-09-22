Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank shares plunge as negative sentiment prevails

HDFC Bank opened at ₹1560 and closed at ₹1563.9. The stock reached a high of ₹1569 and a low of ₹1538.05 during the day. The market capitalization of HDFC Bank is ₹11,77,650.13 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1757.8 and the 52-week low is ₹1365.05. The BSE volume for HDFC Bank was 1,236,145 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-5.51%
|3 Months
|-9.76%
|6 Months
|-0.63%
|YTD
|-4.59%
|1 Year
|2.31%
As of the current data, the stock price of HDFC Bank is ₹1553.6. The percent change is -0.66%, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -10.3, implying a decrease of ₹10.3 in the stock price.
On the last day of trading, HDFC Bank had a BSE volume of 1,236,145 shares. The closing price for the day was ₹1,563.9.
