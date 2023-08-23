Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank shares plunge as investors turn bearish

On the last day, HDFC Bank's open price was ₹1596.4 and the close price was ₹1589.05. The highest price during the day was ₹1598.05 and the lowest price was ₹1580.05. The market capitalization is ₹1197117.79 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1757.8 and the 52-week low is ₹1365.05. The BSE volume for the day was 157180 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Hdfc Bank August futures opened at 1586.45 as against previous close of 1584.3 HDFC Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 1578.65. The bid price is 1581.9 and the offer price is 1582.3. The offer quantity is 550 and the bid quantity is also 550. The open interest for HDFC Bank is 108,677,800.

Hdfc Bank share price update :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1578.75, down -0.21% from yesterday's ₹1582.15 HDFC Bank's stock price currently stands at ₹1578.75, representing a decrease of 0.21% from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -3.4, indicating a slight decline.

Hdfc Bank share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -1.75% 3 Months -8.13% 6 Months -3.87% YTD -2.79% 1 Year 7.64%

Hdfc Bank share price Today :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1582.15, down -0.43% from yesterday's ₹1589.05 The current data for HDFC Bank stock shows that the price is ₹1582.15. There has been a percent change of -0.43, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -6.9, which means the stock has decreased by ₹6.9.

Hdfc Bank share price Live :Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1589.05 on last trading day On the last day, HDFC Bank had a trading volume of 157,180 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹1,589.05.