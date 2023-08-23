Hello User
Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank shares plunge as investors turn bearish

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:00 AM IST Livemint

Hdfc Bank stock price went down today, 23 Aug 2023, by -0.21 %. The stock closed at 1582.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1578.75 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Bank

On the last day, HDFC Bank's open price was 1596.4 and the close price was 1589.05. The highest price during the day was 1598.05 and the lowest price was 1580.05. The market capitalization is 1197117.79 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1757.8 and the 52-week low is 1365.05. The BSE volume for the day was 157180 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Aug 2023, 10:00 AM IST Hdfc Bank August futures opened at 1586.45 as against previous close of 1584.3

HDFC Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 1578.65. The bid price is 1581.9 and the offer price is 1582.3. The offer quantity is 550 and the bid quantity is also 550. The open interest for HDFC Bank is 108,677,800.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

23 Aug 2023, 09:44 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price update :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1578.75, down -0.21% from yesterday's ₹1582.15

HDFC Bank's stock price currently stands at 1578.75, representing a decrease of 0.21% from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -3.4, indicating a slight decline.

23 Aug 2023, 09:33 AM IST Hdfc Bank Live Updates

23 Aug 2023, 09:31 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.75%
3 Months-8.13%
6 Months-3.87%
YTD-2.79%
1 Year7.64%
23 Aug 2023, 09:08 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price Today :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1582.15, down -0.43% from yesterday's ₹1589.05

The current data for HDFC Bank stock shows that the price is 1582.15. There has been a percent change of -0.43, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -6.9, which means the stock has decreased by 6.9.

23 Aug 2023, 08:24 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price Live :Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1589.05 on last trading day

On the last day, HDFC Bank had a trading volume of 157,180 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 1,589.05.

