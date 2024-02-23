Hello User
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live blog for 23 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:09 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hdfc Bank stock price went down today, 23 Feb 2024, by -1.28 %. The stock closed at 1438.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1419.8 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Bank Stock Price Today

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today : HDFC Bank's stock on the last day had an open price of 1416.4 and closed at 1438.2. The high for the day was 1428.95, and the low was 1412.4. The market capitalization was 1078449.62 crore, with a 52-week high of 1757.8 and a 52-week low of 1363.45. The BSE volume for the day was 688924 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Feb 2024, 08:09 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price Live :Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1438.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, HDFC Bank on BSE had a volume of 688,924 shares with a closing price of 1438.2.

