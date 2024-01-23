 Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank Stock Drops in Trading Today | Mint
Active Stocks
Tue Jan 23 2024 11:08:00
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 133.10 -0.60%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 244.25 2.95%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,442.85 -2.42%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,037.75 2.92%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 815.50 -0.43%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank Stock Drops in Trading Today
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank Stock Drops in Trading Today

7 min read . Updated: 23 Jan 2024, 11:12 AM IST
Livemint

Hdfc Bank stock price went down today, 23 Jan 2024, by -2.38 %. The stock closed at 1478.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1443.5 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Bank Stock Price TodayPremium
Hdfc Bank Stock Price Today

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, HDFC Bank opened at 1484.6 and closed at 1470.7. The stock had a high of 1495.65 and a low of 1475.55. The market capitalization of HDFC Bank is 1122662.76 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 1757.8 and the 52-week low is 1460.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,283,659 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Jan 2024, 11:12:37 AM IST

HDFC Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The HDFC Bank stock's low price for the day was 1440 and the high price was 1474.95.

23 Jan 2024, 11:11:39 AM IST

Hdfc Bank share price Live :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1443.5, down -2.38% from yesterday's ₹1478.65

Based on the current data, the HDFC Bank stock price is 1443.5. It has experienced a percent change of -2.38, resulting in a net change of -35.15. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 35.15.

Click here for Hdfc Bank Dividend

23 Jan 2024, 10:51:10 AM IST

Top active options for Hdfc Bank

Top active call options for Hdfc Bank at 23 Jan 10:51 were at strike price of 1500.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & 1480.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices 3.2 (-64.04%) & 5.05 (-69.11%) respectively.

Top active put options for Hdfc Bank at 23 Jan 10:51 were at strike price of 1450.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & 1460.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices 15.0 (+125.56%) & 20.25 (+123.76%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

23 Jan 2024, 10:36:41 AM IST

Hdfc Bank share price NSE Live :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1446, down -2.21% from yesterday's ₹1478.65

The current data for HDFC Bank stock shows that the price is 1446, with a percent change of -2.21 and a net change of -32.65. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 2.21% and has experienced a net loss of 32.65.

23 Jan 2024, 10:35:29 AM IST

Hdfc Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
HDFC Bank1444.9-33.75-2.281757.81460.55806217.04
ICICI Bank1040.231.93.161042.65796.1726352.49
State Bank Of India625.0-6.5-1.03660.4499.35557788.25
Kotak Mahindra Bank1815.459.00.52063.01644.2360649.41
Axis Bank1111.2-9.55-0.851151.5814.25341899.8
23 Jan 2024, 10:24:20 AM IST

HDFC Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The HDFC Bank stock had a low price of 1445.1 and a high price of 1474.95 for the current day.

23 Jan 2024, 10:08:42 AM IST

Hdfc Bank January futures opened at 1470.3 as against previous close of 1478.1

HDFC Bank, trading at a spot price of 1456.4, has a bid price of 1460.35 and an offer price of 1460.55. The offer quantity stands at 3300, while the bid quantity is 1100. The open interest for HDFC Bank is 110079200.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

23 Jan 2024, 10:02:16 AM IST

Hdfc Bank share price NSE Live :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1450, down -1.94% from yesterday's ₹1478.65

The current price of HDFC Bank stock is 1450, with a net change of -28.65, representing a percent change of -1.94. This indicates that the stock has experienced a negative movement in its price, decreasing by 1.94% or 28.65.

23 Jan 2024, 09:52:11 AM IST

Hdfc Bank Live Updates

23 Jan 2024, 09:37:13 AM IST

Hdfc Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-11.59%
3 Months-11.08%
6 Months-11.75%
YTD-13.48%
1 Year-10.96%
23 Jan 2024, 09:10:10 AM IST

Hdfc Bank share price Live :Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1478.65 on last trading day

On the last day, HDFC Bank had a trading volume of 19,296 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was 1,478.65.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App