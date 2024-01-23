Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank Stock Drops in Trading Today

HDFC Bank share price live: Today's Price range The HDFC Bank stock's low price for the day was ₹1440 and the high price was ₹1474.95.

Hdfc Bank share price Live :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1443.5, down -2.38% from yesterday's ₹1478.65 Based on the current data, the HDFC Bank stock price is ₹1443.5. It has experienced a percent change of -2.38, resulting in a net change of -35.15. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by ₹35.15.

Top active options for Hdfc Bank Top active call options for Hdfc Bank at 23 Jan 10:51 were at strike price of ₹1500.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & ₹1480.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices ₹3.2 (-64.04%) & ₹5.05 (-69.11%) respectively. Top active put options for Hdfc Bank at 23 Jan 10:51 were at strike price of ₹1450.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & ₹1460.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices ₹15.0 (+125.56%) & ₹20.25 (+123.76%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Hdfc Bank share price NSE Live :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1446, down -2.21% from yesterday's ₹1478.65 The current data for HDFC Bank stock shows that the price is ₹1446, with a percent change of -2.21 and a net change of -32.65. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 2.21% and has experienced a net loss of ₹32.65.

Hdfc Bank share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap HDFC Bank 1444.9 -33.75 -2.28 1757.8 1460.55 806217.04 ICICI Bank 1040.2 31.9 3.16 1042.65 796.1 726352.49 State Bank Of India 625.0 -6.5 -1.03 660.4 499.35 557788.25 Kotak Mahindra Bank 1815.45 9.0 0.5 2063.0 1644.2 360649.41 Axis Bank 1111.2 -9.55 -0.85 1151.5 814.25 341899.8

Hdfc Bank January futures opened at 1470.3 as against previous close of 1478.1 HDFC Bank, trading at a spot price of 1456.4, has a bid price of 1460.35 and an offer price of 1460.55. The offer quantity stands at 3300, while the bid quantity is 1100. The open interest for HDFC Bank is 110079200.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Hdfc Bank share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -11.59% 3 Months -11.08% 6 Months -11.75% YTD -13.48% 1 Year -10.96%