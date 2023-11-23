Hdfc Bank Share Price Live blog for 23 Nov 2023

On the last day of trading, HDFC Bank's stock opened at ₹1513.1 and closed at ₹1517.65. The stock reached a high of ₹1519.5 and a low of ₹1503.6. The market capitalization of HDFC Bank is ₹1147754.48 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1757.8 and the 52-week low is ₹1460.55. The BSE volume for the stock was 98764 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.