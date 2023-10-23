Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank stocks plummet in today's trading

Hdfc Bank share price Live :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1522, down -0.07% from yesterday's ₹1523.05 The current data for HDFC Bank stock shows that the price is ₹1522. There has been a decrease in the stock price with a percent change of -0.07. The net change in the stock price is -1.05. Click here for Hdfc Bank Key Metrics

Top active options for Hdfc Bank Top active call options for Hdfc Bank at 23 Oct 13:34 were at strike price of ₹1530.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹1520.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹5.8 (-21.62%) & ₹10.85 (-11.07%) respectively. Top active put options for Hdfc Bank at 23 Oct 13:34 were at strike price of ₹1520.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹1510.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹8.45 (-21.76%) & ₹5.5 (-23.08%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Hdfc Bank share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 1525.71 10 Days 1529.45 20 Days 1528.93 50 Days 1572.68 100 Days 1609.30 300 Days 1620.02

HDFC Bank share price live: Today's Price range The HDFC Bank stock had a low price of ₹1517 and a high price of ₹1528.95. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Hdfc Bank October futures opened at 1519.7 as against previous close of 1521.3 HDFC Bank's spot price is Rs. 1523.45 with a bid price of Rs. 1522.55 and an offer price of Rs. 1522.7. The offer quantity is 1100 shares and the bid quantity is 550 shares. The stock has a high open interest of 92,877,400 contracts. Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Hdfc Bank share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap HDFC Bank 1523.0 -0.05 0.0 1757.8 1427.05 849794.83 ICICI Bank 940.55 8.1 0.87 1008.7 796.1 656768.73 State Bank Of India 560.85 -2.4 -0.43 629.65 499.35 500536.86 Kotak Mahindra Bank 1750.15 -19.4 -1.1 2063.0 1644.2 347677.2 Axis Bank 973.9 -6.4 -0.65 1047.45 796.9 299654.62 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Top active options for Hdfc Bank Top active call options for Hdfc Bank at 23 Oct 12:02 were at strike price of ₹1530.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹1550.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹5.5 (-25.68%) & ₹1.65 (-41.07%) respectively. Top active put options for Hdfc Bank at 23 Oct 12:02 were at strike price of ₹1520.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹1510.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹9.6 (-11.11%) & ₹6.15 (-13.99%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Hdfc Bank share price live: Analysts Views Ratings Current 1 W Ago 1 M Ago 3 M Ago Strong Buy 23 24 24 25 Buy 16 15 15 14 Hold 4 3 3 2 Sell 0 0 0 0 Strong Sell 0 0 0 0

Hdfc Bank October futures opened at 1519.7 as against previous close of 1521.3 HDFC Bank, currently trading at a spot price of 1524.25, has a bid price of 1522.5 and an offer price of 1522.8. The offer quantity is 550 and the bid quantity is also 550. The stock's open interest stands at a notable 95,282,000.

Hdfc Bank share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap HDFC Bank 1523.75 0.7 0.05 1757.8 1427.05 850213.31 ICICI Bank 939.45 7.0 0.75 1008.7 796.1 656000.62 State Bank Of India 561.55 -1.7 -0.3 629.65 499.35 501161.58 Kotak Mahindra Bank 1752.95 -16.6 -0.94 2063.0 1644.2 348233.44 Axis Bank 975.1 -5.2 -0.53 1047.45 796.9 300023.84

Top active options for Hdfc Bank Top active call options for Hdfc Bank at 23 Oct 10:43 were at strike price of ₹1530.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹1550.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹5.35 (-27.7%) & ₹1.8 (-35.71%) respectively. Top active put options for Hdfc Bank at 23 Oct 10:43 were at strike price of ₹1520.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹1510.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹11.2 (+3.7%) & ₹7.2 (+0.7%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Hdfc Bank share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap HDFC Bank 1519.0 -4.05 -0.27 1757.8 1427.05 847562.93 ICICI Bank 940.65 8.2 0.88 1008.7 796.1 656838.56 State Bank Of India 561.55 -1.7 -0.3 629.65 499.35 501161.58 Kotak Mahindra Bank 1744.25 -25.3 -1.43 2063.0 1644.2 346505.13 Axis Bank 978.0 -2.3 -0.23 1047.45 796.9 300916.13

HDFC Bank share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price for HDFC Bank stock is ₹1519, while the high price is ₹1528.95.

Hdfc Bank October futures opened at 1519.7 as against previous close of 1521.3 HDFC Bank, with a spot price of 1523.15, has a bid price of 1521.6 and an offer price of 1522.0. The stock currently has an offer quantity of 550 and a bid quantity of 550. The open interest for HDFC Bank stands at 96451300.

Hdfc Bank share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -0.84% 3 Months -7.34% 6 Months -9.06% YTD -6.47% 1 Year 5.11%

Hdfc Bank share price Today :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1523.05, up 0.53% from yesterday's ₹1514.95 The current stock price of HDFC Bank is ₹1523.05 with a percent change of 0.53. This indicates that the stock has increased by 0.53% from its previous closing price. The net change in the stock price is 8.1, which means that the stock has increased by ₹8.1 from its previous closing price.