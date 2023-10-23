Hello User
Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank stocks plummet in today's trading

LIVE UPDATES
19 min read . 01:46 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Hdfc Bank stock price went down today, 23 Oct 2023, by -0.07 %. The stock closed at 1523.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1522 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Bank

On the last day, HDFC Bank opened at 1502.25 and closed at 1514.95. The stock's high for the day was 1527 and the low was 1502.25. The market capitalization of HDFC Bank is 1154747.02 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1757.8 and the 52-week low is 1427.05. The BSE volume for the day was 848642 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Oct 2023, 01:46 PM IST Hdfc Bank share price Live :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1522, down -0.07% from yesterday's ₹1523.05

The current data for HDFC Bank stock shows that the price is 1522. There has been a decrease in the stock price with a percent change of -0.07. The net change in the stock price is -1.05.

23 Oct 2023, 01:34 PM IST Top active options for Hdfc Bank

Top active call options for Hdfc Bank at 23 Oct 13:34 were at strike price of 1530.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 1520.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 5.8 (-21.62%) & 10.85 (-11.07%) respectively.

Top active put options for Hdfc Bank at 23 Oct 13:34 were at strike price of 1520.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 1510.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 8.45 (-21.76%) & 5.5 (-23.08%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

23 Oct 2023, 01:30 PM IST Hdfc Bank share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days1525.71
10 Days1529.45
20 Days1528.93
50 Days1572.68
100 Days1609.30
300 Days1620.02
23 Oct 2023, 01:25 PM IST HDFC Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The HDFC Bank stock had a low price of 1517 and a high price of 1528.95.

23 Oct 2023, 01:00 PM IST Hdfc Bank share price Live :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1526.3, up 0.21% from yesterday's ₹1523.05

The current data for HDFC Bank stock shows a price of 1526.3, with a percent change of 0.21 and a net change of 3.25. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

23 Oct 2023, 12:57 PM IST Hdfc Bank Live Updates

23 Oct 2023, 12:53 PM IST Hdfc Bank October futures opened at 1519.7 as against previous close of 1521.3

HDFC Bank's spot price is Rs. 1523.45 with a bid price of Rs. 1522.55 and an offer price of Rs. 1522.7. The offer quantity is 1100 shares and the bid quantity is 550 shares. The stock has a high open interest of 92,877,400 contracts.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

23 Oct 2023, 12:38 PM IST Hdfc Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
HDFC Bank1523.0-0.050.01757.81427.05849794.83
ICICI Bank940.558.10.871008.7796.1656768.73
State Bank Of India560.85-2.4-0.43629.65499.35500536.86
Kotak Mahindra Bank1750.15-19.4-1.12063.01644.2347677.2
Axis Bank973.9-6.4-0.651047.45796.9299654.62
23 Oct 2023, 12:28 PM IST HDFC Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's high and low data for HDFC Bank stock shows that the low price is 1517 and the high price is 1528.95.

23 Oct 2023, 12:22 PM IST Hdfc Bank share price Live :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1525.5, up 0.16% from yesterday's ₹1523.05

The current data of HDFC Bank stock shows that the price is 1525.5 with a percent change of 0.16 and a net change of 2.45. This indicates that the stock has seen a small increase in price, with a positive percent change and net change. However, without further information, it is difficult to determine the overall trend or significance of this data.

23 Oct 2023, 12:02 PM IST Top active options for Hdfc Bank

Top active call options for Hdfc Bank at 23 Oct 12:02 were at strike price of 1530.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 1550.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 5.5 (-25.68%) & 1.65 (-41.07%) respectively.

Top active put options for Hdfc Bank at 23 Oct 12:02 were at strike price of 1520.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 1510.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 9.6 (-11.11%) & 6.15 (-13.99%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

23 Oct 2023, 11:56 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy23242425
Buy16151514
Hold4332
Sell0000
Strong Sell0000
23 Oct 2023, 11:48 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price Today :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1521.65, down -0.09% from yesterday's ₹1523.05

As of the current data, the stock price of HDFC Bank is 1521.65. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 0.09 percent, resulting in a net change of -1.4.

23 Oct 2023, 11:37 AM IST Hdfc Bank October futures opened at 1519.7 as against previous close of 1521.3

HDFC Bank, currently trading at a spot price of 1524.25, has a bid price of 1522.5 and an offer price of 1522.8. The offer quantity is 550 and the bid quantity is also 550. The stock's open interest stands at a notable 95,282,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

23 Oct 2023, 11:33 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
HDFC Bank1523.750.70.051757.81427.05850213.31
ICICI Bank939.457.00.751008.7796.1656000.62
State Bank Of India561.55-1.7-0.3629.65499.35501161.58
Kotak Mahindra Bank1752.95-16.6-0.942063.01644.2348233.44
Axis Bank975.1-5.2-0.531047.45796.9300023.84
23 Oct 2023, 11:12 AM IST HDFC Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The HDFC Bank stock had a low price of 1517 and a high price of 1528.95 on the current day.

23 Oct 2023, 11:10 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price Today :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1521.8, down -0.08% from yesterday's ₹1523.05

The current stock price of HDFC Bank is 1521.8. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.08. The net change in the stock price is -1.25.

23 Oct 2023, 10:43 AM IST Top active options for Hdfc Bank

Top active call options for Hdfc Bank at 23 Oct 10:43 were at strike price of 1530.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 1550.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 5.35 (-27.7%) & 1.8 (-35.71%) respectively.

Top active put options for Hdfc Bank at 23 Oct 10:43 were at strike price of 1520.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 1510.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 11.2 (+3.7%) & 7.2 (+0.7%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

23 Oct 2023, 10:40 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price update :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1518, down -0.33% from yesterday's ₹1523.05

The current data of HDFC Bank stock shows that the stock price is 1518 with a percent change of -0.33. This indicates a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -5.05, which means that the stock has decreased by 5.05.

23 Oct 2023, 10:36 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
HDFC Bank1519.0-4.05-0.271757.81427.05847562.93
ICICI Bank940.658.20.881008.7796.1656838.56
State Bank Of India561.55-1.7-0.3629.65499.35501161.58
Kotak Mahindra Bank1744.25-25.3-1.432063.01644.2346505.13
Axis Bank978.0-2.3-0.231047.45796.9300916.13
23 Oct 2023, 10:17 AM IST HDFC Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for HDFC Bank stock is 1519, while the high price is 1528.95.

23 Oct 2023, 10:02 AM IST Hdfc Bank October futures opened at 1519.7 as against previous close of 1521.3

HDFC Bank, with a spot price of 1523.15, has a bid price of 1521.6 and an offer price of 1522.0. The stock currently has an offer quantity of 550 and a bid quantity of 550. The open interest for HDFC Bank stands at 96451300.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

23 Oct 2023, 10:01 AM IST Hdfc Bank Live Updates

23 Oct 2023, 09:56 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price update :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1526, up 0.19% from yesterday's ₹1523.05

The current data for HDFC Bank stock shows that the stock is currently trading at a price of 1526. There has been a percent change of 0.19, indicating a slight increase in the stock's value. The net change is 2.95, suggesting a positive movement in the stock's price.

23 Oct 2023, 09:37 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.84%
3 Months-7.34%
6 Months-9.06%
YTD-6.47%
1 Year5.11%
23 Oct 2023, 09:07 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price Today :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1523.05, up 0.53% from yesterday's ₹1514.95

The current stock price of HDFC Bank is 1523.05 with a percent change of 0.53. This indicates that the stock has increased by 0.53% from its previous closing price. The net change in the stock price is 8.1, which means that the stock has increased by 8.1 from its previous closing price.

23 Oct 2023, 08:05 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price Live :Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1514.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, HDFC Bank had a BSE volume of 848,642 shares, indicating a relatively high level of trading activity. The closing price for the shares was 1514.95, which suggests that the stock ended the day on a positive note.

