Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:45 AM IST Livemint

Hdfc Bank stock price went up today, 24 Jul 2023, by 0.31 %. The stock closed at 1675.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1680.85 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, HDFC Bank opened at a price of 1680 and closed at 1688.5. The stock reached a high of 1690 and a low of 1672.45 during the day. The market capitalization of HDFC Bank is 12,63,069 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 1757.8 and the 52-week low is 1338.3. The BSE volume for the day was 877,267 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Jul 2023, 09:45 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price Live :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1680.85, up 0.31% from yesterday's ₹1675.7

The current data for HDFC Bank stock shows that the price is 1680.85, with a percent change of 0.31 and a net change of 5.15. This means that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value, with a positive percent change and a positive net change.

Click here for Hdfc Bank Profit Loss

24 Jul 2023, 09:34 AM IST Hdfc Bank Live Updates

24 Jul 2023, 09:33 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price update :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1682.5, up 0.41% from yesterday's ₹1675.7

The current stock price of HDFC Bank is 1682.5, which represents a 0.41% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 6.8, indicating a positive movement in value.

24 Jul 2023, 09:22 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price NSE Live :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1678.65, up 0.18% from yesterday's ₹1675.7

The current data for HDFC Bank stock shows that the price is 1678.65 with a percent change of 0.18. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.18% from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 2.95, indicating that the stock has increased by 2.95.

24 Jul 2023, 09:02 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price Today :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1675.7, down -0.76% from yesterday's ₹1688.5

As of the current data, HDFC Bank stock is priced at 1675.7. It has experienced a percent change of -0.76, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -12.8, suggesting a decline in the stock price of 12.8.

24 Jul 2023, 08:16 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price Live :Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1688.5 yesterday

On the last day, HDFC Bank had a total trading volume of 877,267 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange. The closing price of the stock for that day was 1,688.5.

