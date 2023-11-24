Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank sees positive trading day

On the last day, HDFC Bank opened at ₹1509.8 and closed at ₹1512.35. The stock reached a high of ₹1523.7 and a low of ₹1509. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹1,154,971.65 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1757.8, while the 52-week low is ₹1460.55. The BSE volume for the day was 141,371 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for HDFC Bank stock shows that the price is ₹1521.75. There has been a percent change of 0.62, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 9.4, which means that the stock price has increased by 9.4 points. Overall, this data suggests that HDFC Bank stock is performing well and experiencing a positive trend.
