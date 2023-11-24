Hello User
Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank sees positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:04 AM IST
Livemint

Hdfc Bank stock price went up today, 24 Nov 2023, by 0.62 %. The stock closed at 1512.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1521.75 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Bank

On the last day, HDFC Bank opened at 1509.8 and closed at 1512.35. The stock reached a high of 1523.7 and a low of 1509. The market capitalization of the bank is 1,154,971.65 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1757.8, while the 52-week low is 1460.55. The BSE volume for the day was 141,371 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Nov 2023, 09:04 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price Today :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1521.75, up 0.62% from yesterday's ₹1512.35

The current data for HDFC Bank stock shows that the price is 1521.75. There has been a percent change of 0.62, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 9.4, which means that the stock price has increased by 9.4 points. Overall, this data suggests that HDFC Bank stock is performing well and experiencing a positive trend.

24 Nov 2023, 08:04 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price Live :Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1512.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, HDFC Bank had a BSE volume of 141,371 shares and closed at a price of 1512.35.

