Fri Aug 25 2023 10:10:41
LIVE UPDATES

Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank stock falls in today's trading session

1 min read . Updated: 25 Aug 2023, 10:08 AM IST Livemint

Hdfc Bank stock price went down today, 25 Aug 2023, by -0.48 %. The stock closed at 1578.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1571.15 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc BankPremium
Hdfc Bank

HDFC Bank's open price on the last trading day was 1593.2, while the close price was 1586.45. The stock reached a high of 1595.8 and a low of 1575.95 during the day. The market capitalization of the bank is 11,94,588.49 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 1757.8 and 1365.05 respectively. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 451,590.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Aug 2023, 10:08:36 AM IST

Hdfc Bank share price Today :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1571.15, down -0.48% from yesterday's ₹1578.8

The current data for HDFC Bank stock shows that the price is 1571.15. There has been a percent change of -0.48, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -7.65, meaning the stock has decreased by 7.65.

25 Aug 2023, 10:00:14 AM IST

Hdfc Bank August futures opened at 1578.2 as against previous close of 1582.0

HDFC Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 1571.35. The bid price for the stock is 1573.1, while the offer price is 1573.6. The offer quantity is 1100, and the bid quantity is 550. The stock has an open interest of 81162400.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

25 Aug 2023, 09:46:41 AM IST

Hdfc Bank share price update :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1570.9, down -0.5% from yesterday's ₹1578.8

The current data for HDFC Bank stock shows that the price is 1570.9. There has been a percent change of -0.5, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -7.9, implying a decrease of 7.9 in the stock price.

25 Aug 2023, 09:35:31 AM IST

Hdfc Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.13%
3 Months-6.96%
6 Months-1.49%
YTD-3.0%
1 Year7.23%
25 Aug 2023, 09:32:43 AM IST

Hdfc Bank Live Updates

25 Aug 2023, 09:04:26 AM IST

Hdfc Bank share price Today :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1578.8, down -0.48% from yesterday's ₹1586.45

The current data for HDFC Bank stock shows that the price is 1578.8. There has been a percent change of -0.48, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -7.65, suggesting a decrease of 7.65 in the stock price. Overall, the stock price for HDFC Bank has decreased.

25 Aug 2023, 08:22:43 AM IST

Hdfc Bank share price Live :Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1586.45 on last trading day

On the last day, HDFC Bank had a trading volume of 451,590 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was 1,586.45.

Wait for it…

