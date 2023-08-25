Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank stock falls in today's trading session

HDFC Bank's open price on the last trading day was ₹1593.2, while the close price was ₹1586.45. The stock reached a high of ₹1595.8 and a low of ₹1575.95 during the day. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹11,94,588.49 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹1757.8 and ₹1365.05 respectively. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 451,590. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Hdfc Bank share price Today :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1571.15, down -0.48% from yesterday's ₹1578.8 The current data for HDFC Bank stock shows that the price is ₹1571.15. There has been a percent change of -0.48, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -7.65, meaning the stock has decreased by ₹7.65.

Hdfc Bank August futures opened at 1578.2 as against previous close of 1582.0 HDFC Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 1571.35. The bid price for the stock is 1573.1, while the offer price is 1573.6. The offer quantity is 1100, and the bid quantity is 550. The stock has an open interest of 81162400.

Hdfc Bank share price update :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1570.9, down -0.5% from yesterday's ₹1578.8 The current data for HDFC Bank stock shows that the price is ₹1570.9. There has been a percent change of -0.5, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -7.9, implying a decrease of ₹7.9 in the stock price.

Hdfc Bank share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -1.13% 3 Months -6.96% 6 Months -1.49% YTD -3.0% 1 Year 7.23%

Hdfc Bank share price Today :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1578.8, down -0.48% from yesterday's ₹1586.45 The current data for HDFC Bank stock shows that the price is ₹1578.8. There has been a percent change of -0.48, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -7.65, suggesting a decrease of ₹7.65 in the stock price. Overall, the stock price for HDFC Bank has decreased.

