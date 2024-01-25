Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank Stocks Plummet Amidst Market Turmoil

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, HDFC Bank's stock opened at ₹1393.65 and closed at ₹1427.6. The highest price the stock reached during the day was ₹1458.5, while the lowest price was ₹1382.4. The market capitalization of HDFC Bank is ₹1105606.1 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1757.8 and the 52-week low is ₹1460.55. The stock was traded in a volume of 2,733,512 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of HDFC Bank stock shows that the price is ₹1448. There has been a percent change of -0.54, indicating a slight decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -7.85, suggesting a decrease of ₹7.85 in the stock's price. Overall, the stock has experienced a slight decline.
