Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank Stocks Plummet Amidst Market Turmoil

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:20 AM IST
Livemint

Hdfc Bank stock price went down today, 25 Jan 2024, by -0.54 %. The stock closed at 1455.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1448 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Bank Stock Price Today

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, HDFC Bank's stock opened at 1393.65 and closed at 1427.6. The highest price the stock reached during the day was 1458.5, while the lowest price was 1382.4. The market capitalization of HDFC Bank is 1105606.1 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1757.8 and the 52-week low is 1460.55. The stock was traded in a volume of 2,733,512 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Jan 2024, 09:20 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price Today :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1448, down -0.54% from yesterday's ₹1455.85

The current data of HDFC Bank stock shows that the price is 1448. There has been a percent change of -0.54, indicating a slight decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -7.85, suggesting a decrease of 7.85 in the stock's price. Overall, the stock has experienced a slight decline.

25 Jan 2024, 08:06 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price Live :Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1427.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, HDFC Bank on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) had a volume of 2,733,512 shares and closed at a price of 1427.6.

