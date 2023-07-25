comScore
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live blog for 25 Jul 2023
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live blog for 25 Jul 2023

25 Jul 2023

Hdfc Bank stock price went up today, 25 Jul 2023, by 0.24 %. The stock closed at 1675.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1679.7 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, HDFC Bank opened at 0.0 and closed at 1678.85. The stock reached a high of 1684.75 and a low of 1670.4. The market capitalization of the bank is at 1,265,999.29706308 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 1757.8 and the 52-week low is 1365.05. However, there were no shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) for HDFC Bank.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Hdfc Bank share price Live :Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1675.7 yesterday

On the last day of trading, HDFC Bank had a BSE volume of 101,628 shares. The closing price for the day was 1675.7.

