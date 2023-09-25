Hello User
Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank stock plummets as market sentiment turns bearish

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hdfc Bank stock price went down today, 25 Sep 2023, by -1.57 %. The stock closed at 1553.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1529.2 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Bank

On the last day, HDFC Bank opened at 1557 and closed at 1553.6. The stock had a high of 1564.15 and a low of 1524. The market capitalization of HDFC Bank is 1159153.22 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1757.8 and the 52-week low is 1365.05. The stock had a BSE volume of 1103048 shares on that day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Sep 2023, 09:03 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price Today :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1529.2, down -1.57% from yesterday's ₹1553.6

The current data shows that the stock price of HDFC Bank is 1529.2, with a percent change of -1.57% and a net change of -24.4. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 1.57% and has experienced a decrease of 24.4.

25 Sep 2023, 08:09 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price Live :Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1553.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, HDFC Bank had a total volume of 1,103,048 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 1,553.6.

