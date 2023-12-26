Hello User
Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank's stock in the red today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:55 AM IST
Livemint

Hdfc Bank stock price went down today, 26 Dec 2023, by -0.04 %. The stock closed at 1670.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1670.05 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Bank Stock Price Today

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, HDFC Bank opened at 1686.35 and closed at 1686.4. The highest price for the day was 1686.35, while the lowest price was 1666.9. The market capitalization of the bank is 1268399.45 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1757.8, and the 52-week low is 1460.55. The BSE volume for the day was 1068307 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Dec 2023, 09:55 AM IST Hdfc Bank Live Updates

26 Dec 2023, 09:48 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price update :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1670.05, down -0.04% from yesterday's ₹1670.7

The current data of HDFC Bank stock shows that the stock price is 1670.05. There has been a percent change of -0.04, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.65, which means that the stock price has decreased by 0.65.

26 Dec 2023, 09:40 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.86%
3 Months1.4%
6 Months1.66%
YTD2.62%
1 Year3.65%
26 Dec 2023, 09:00 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price Today :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1670.7, down -0.93% from yesterday's ₹1686.4

The current data for HDFC Bank stock shows that the price is 1670.7, with a percent change of -0.93 and a net change of -15.7. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value.

26 Dec 2023, 08:05 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price Live :Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1686.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, HDFC Bank had a volume of 1,068,307 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) at a closing price of 1,686.4.

