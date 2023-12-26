Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank's stock in the red today

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, HDFC Bank opened at ₹1686.35 and closed at ₹1686.4. The highest price for the day was ₹1686.35, while the lowest price was ₹1666.9. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹1268399.45 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1757.8, and the 52-week low is ₹1460.55. The BSE volume for the day was 1068307 shares.
The current data of HDFC Bank stock shows that the stock price is ₹1670.05. There has been a percent change of -0.04, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.65, which means that the stock price has decreased by ₹0.65.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.86%
|3 Months
|1.4%
|6 Months
|1.66%
|YTD
|2.62%
|1 Year
|3.65%
The current data for HDFC Bank stock shows that the price is ₹1670.7, with a percent change of -0.93 and a net change of -15.7. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value.
On the last day of trading, HDFC Bank had a volume of 1,068,307 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) at a closing price of ₹1,686.4.
