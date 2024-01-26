Hello User
Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank stocks plummet as traders sell off

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:08 AM IST
Livemint

Hdfc Bank stock price went down today, 26 Jan 2024, by -1.41 %. The stock closed at 1455.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1435.3 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Bank Stock Price Today

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, HDFC Bank opened at 1453.65 and closed at 1455.85. The highest price reached was 1454.75, while the lowest price was 1419. The market capitalization of HDFC Bank is 1089999.95 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 1757.8 and 1460.55 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1576010 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Jan 2024, 09:08 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price Today :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1435.3, down -1.41% from yesterday's ₹1455.85

The current data for HDFC Bank stock shows that the price is 1435.3. There has been a percent change of -1.41, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -20.55, which means the stock has decreased by 20.55.

26 Jan 2024, 08:00 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price Live :Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1455.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, HDFC Bank had a BSE volume of 1,576,010 shares. The closing price for the stock was 1,455.85.

