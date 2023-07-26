Hdfc Bank Share Price Live blog for 26 Jul 2023

1 min read.Updated: 26 Jul 2023, 08:16 AM ISTLivemint
HDFC Bank opened at ₹1683.6 and closed at ₹1678.85 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹1698.85 and a low of ₹1678.75. Its market capitalization stands at ₹12,79,233.53 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1757.8, while the 52-week low is ₹1365.05. The BSE volume for HDFC Bank was 409,641 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
26 Jul 2023, 08:16:52 AM IST
