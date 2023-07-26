Hello User
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live blog for 26 Jul 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:16 AM IST Livemint

Hdfc Bank stock price went up today, 26 Jul 2023, by 1.05 %. The stock closed at 1678.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1696.4 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Bank

HDFC Bank opened at 1683.6 and closed at 1678.85 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 1698.85 and a low of 1678.75. Its market capitalization stands at 12,79,233.53 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1757.8, while the 52-week low is 1365.05. The BSE volume for HDFC Bank was 409,641 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Jul 2023, 08:16 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price Live :Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1678.85 yesterday

On the last day of trading, HDFC Bank had a total volume of 409,641 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 1,678.85.

