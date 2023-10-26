Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : Hdfc Bank closed today at 1463.5, down -2.21% from yesterday's 1496.55

Hdfc Bank share price update :Hdfc Bank closed today at ₹1463.5, down -2.21% from yesterday's ₹1496.55 Today, HDFC Bank's stock closed at ₹1463.5, which is a decrease of 2.21% from the previous day's closing price of ₹1496.55. The net change in the stock price was a decrease of ₹33.05.

Hdfc Bank share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap HDFC Bank 1463.5 -33.05 -2.21 1757.8 1445.7 816595.36 ICICI Bank 909.15 -6.9 -0.75 1008.7 796.1 634842.69 State Bank Of India 547.15 -9.2 -1.65 629.65 499.35 488310.14 Kotak Mahindra Bank 1694.55 -34.55 -2.0 2063.0 1644.2 336631.95 Axis Bank 971.95 16.6 1.74 1047.45 814.25 299054.63 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

HDFC Bank share price live: Today's Price range The HDFC Bank stock had a low price of ₹1460.55 and a high price of ₹1495 on the current day.

HDFC Bank Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high The 52-week low price of HDFC Bank Ltd stock is 1447.40, while the 52-week high price is 1757.50. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Hdfc Bank October futures opened at 1489.95 as against previous close of 1496.0 HDFC Bank, currently trading at a spot price of 1462.65, has a bid price of 1462.6 and an offer price of 1462.95. The offer quantity is 550 and the bid quantity is also 550. The stock has an open interest of 18,859,500.

Hdfc Bank share price NSE Live :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1463, down -2.24% from yesterday's ₹1496.55 The current data for HDFC Bank stock shows that the price is ₹1463 with a percent change of -2.24. This means that the stock has decreased by 2.24% compared to the previous trading session. The net change is -33.55, indicating a decrease of ₹33.55 in the stock price. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Top active options for Hdfc Bank Top active call options for Hdfc Bank at 26 Oct 14:44 were at strike price of ₹1500.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹1550.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹21.15 (-39.83%) & ₹7.6 (-44.12%) respectively. Top active put options for Hdfc Bank at 26 Oct 14:44 were at strike price of ₹1500.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹1480.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹43.95 (+55.85%) & ₹14.7 (+359.38%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Hdfc Bank share price update :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1464.2, down -2.16% from yesterday's ₹1496.55 The current data shows that the HDFC Bank stock price is ₹1464.2. It has experienced a percent change of -2.16, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -32.35, meaning the stock price has decreased by ₹32.35.

Hdfc Bank share price Live :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1472.65, down -1.6% from yesterday's ₹1496.55 The current data for HDFC Bank stock shows that the price is ₹1472.65, with a percent change of -1.6 and a net change of -23.9. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.6% and the value has decreased by ₹23.9. Click here for Hdfc Bank Key Metrics

Hdfc Bank share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 1520.97 10 Days 1528.42 20 Days 1527.75 50 Days 1569.79 100 Days 1607.99 300 Days 1619.31

Hdfc Bank share price Live :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1466, down -2.04% from yesterday's ₹1496.55 The current data for HDFC Bank stock shows that its price is currently at ₹1466. There has been a percent change of -2.04 and a net change of -30.55. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 2.04% and by ₹30.55. Click here for Hdfc Bank Board Meetings

Hdfc Bank share price Today :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1465, down -2.11% from yesterday's ₹1496.55 The current data for HDFC Bank stock shows that the price is ₹1465, which represents a decrease of 2.11% in percentage change. The net change in the stock price is -31.55, indicating a decrease in value.

Hdfc Bank share price live: Analysts Views Ratings Current 1 W Ago 1 M Ago 3 M Ago Strong Buy 23 23 24 25 Buy 16 16 15 14 Hold 4 4 3 2 Sell 0 0 0 0 Strong Sell 0 0 0 0

Hdfc Bank share price Today :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1463.9, down -2.18% from yesterday's ₹1496.55 The current stock price of HDFC Bank is ₹1463.9 with a percent change of -2.18 and a net change of -32.65. This means that the stock price has decreased by 2.18% and the value has decreased by ₹32.65.

Hdfc Bank share price Today :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1470.85, down -1.72% from yesterday's ₹1496.55 The current data of HDFC Bank stock shows that the price is ₹1470.85, with a percent change of -1.72 and a net change of -25.7. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 1.72% and has dropped by ₹25.7.

Hdfc Bank share price update :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1476.85, down -1.32% from yesterday's ₹1496.55 As of the current data, the stock price of HDFC Bank is ₹1476.85. The stock has seen a percent change of -1.32, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -19.7, which means the stock has decreased by ₹19.7.

Hdfc Bank share price update :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1476.65, down -1.33% from yesterday's ₹1496.55 The current data shows that the stock price of HDFC Bank is ₹1476.65. There has been a percent change of -1.33, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change in the stock price is -19.9, indicating a decrease of ₹19.9.

Hdfc Bank share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -2.9% 3 Months -7.81% 6 Months -10.49% YTD -8.09% 1 Year 3.14%

Hdfc Bank share price Today :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1480.85, down -1.05% from yesterday's ₹1496.55 The current data of HDFC Bank stock shows that its price is ₹1480.85. There has been a percent change of -1.05, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -15.7, suggesting a decrease of ₹15.7 in the stock price.