Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank shares plummet as market sentiment turns bearish

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:58 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hdfc Bank stock price went up today, 26 Sep 2023, by 0 %. The stock closed at 1531.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1531.65 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Bank

On the last day, HDFC Bank's stock opened at 1528 and closed at 1529.2. The stock reached a high of 1540.8 and a low of 1525.7 during the day. The market capitalization of the bank is 1161048.25 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1757.8, while the 52-week low is 1365.05. The BSE volume for the stock was 306624 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Sep 2023, 09:58 AM IST Hdfc Bank Live Updates

26 Sep 2023, 09:48 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price update :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1531.65, up 0% from yesterday's ₹1531.7

The current price of HDFC Bank stock is 1531.65 with a percent change of 0 and a net change of -0.05. This means that the stock price has remained relatively stable with a slight decrease of 0.05.

26 Sep 2023, 09:33 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-7.87%
3 Months-10.72%
6 Months-2.33%
YTD-5.97%
1 Year5.87%
26 Sep 2023, 09:12 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price Today :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1526.95, down -0.31% from yesterday's ₹1531.7

The current data for HDFC Bank stock shows that the price is 1526.95. There has been a percent change of -0.31, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -4.75, which means the stock has decreased by this amount. Overall, the stock has experienced a small decline in value.

26 Sep 2023, 08:12 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price Live :Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1529.2 on last trading day

On the last day, HDFC Bank had a trading volume of 306,624 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was 1529.2.

