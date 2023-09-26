Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank shares plummet as market sentiment turns bearish

On the last day, HDFC Bank's stock opened at ₹1528 and closed at ₹1529.2. The stock reached a high of ₹1540.8 and a low of ₹1525.7 during the day. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹1161048.25 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1757.8, while the 52-week low is ₹1365.05. The BSE volume for the stock was 306624 shares.
The current price of HDFC Bank stock is ₹1531.65 with a percent change of 0 and a net change of -0.05. This means that the stock price has remained relatively stable with a slight decrease of 0.05.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-7.87%
|3 Months
|-10.72%
|6 Months
|-2.33%
|YTD
|-5.97%
|1 Year
|5.87%
The current data for HDFC Bank stock shows that the price is ₹1526.95. There has been a percent change of -0.31, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -4.75, which means the stock has decreased by this amount. Overall, the stock has experienced a small decline in value.
On the last day, HDFC Bank had a trading volume of 306,624 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was ₹1529.2.
