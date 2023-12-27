Hello User
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live blog for 27 Dec 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST
Livemint

Hdfc Bank stock price went up today, 27 Dec 2023, by 0.74 %. The stock closed at 1670.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1683.1 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Bank Stock Price Today

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, HDFC Bank's open price was 1670.8 and the close price was 1670.7. The stock had a high of 1685.95 and a low of 1668.7. The market capitalization of the company was 1,27,781.56 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 1757.8 and the 52-week low was 1460.55. The BSE volume for the stock was 167,186 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Dec 2023, 08:02 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price Live :Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1670.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, HDFC Bank had a BSE volume of 167,186 shares. The closing price for the day was 1,670.7.

