Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank Stock Rises in Today's Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:04 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hdfc Bank stock price went up today, 27 Feb 2024, by 0.1 %. The stock closed at 1420.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1422.25 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Bank Stock Price Today

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today : HDFC Bank opened at 1419.95 and closed at 1420.9 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 1434.7, and the low was 1415. The market capitalization was 1080310.59 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 1757.8, and the 52-week low was 1363.45. The BSE volume for the day was 1006099 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Feb 2024, 09:04 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price Today :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1422.25, up 0.1% from yesterday's ₹1420.9

HDFC Bank stock is currently priced at 1422.25 with a net change of 1.35 and a percent change of 0.1. The stock has shown a slight increase in value.

27 Feb 2024, 08:10 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price Live :Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1420.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading on the BSE, HDFC Bank had a volume of 1,006,099 shares with a closing price of 1420.9.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!