Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank Stock Rises in Today's Trading Session

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today : HDFC Bank opened at ₹1419.95 and closed at ₹1420.9 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹1434.7, and the low was ₹1415. The market capitalization was ₹1080310.59 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹1757.8, and the 52-week low was ₹1363.45. The BSE volume for the day was 1006099 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
HDFC Bank stock is currently priced at ₹1422.25 with a net change of 1.35 and a percent change of 0.1. The stock has shown a slight increase in value.
On the last day of trading on the BSE, HDFC Bank had a volume of 1,006,099 shares with a closing price of ₹1420.9.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!