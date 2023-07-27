Hdfc Bank Share Price Live blog for 27 Jul 2023

1 min read.Updated: 27 Jul 2023, 08:19 AM ISTLivemint
Hdfc Bank stock price went down today, 27 Jul 2023, by -0.36 %. The stock closed at 1696.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1690.35 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, HDFC Bank's open price was ₹1694.65 and the close price was ₹1696.4. The stock reached a high of ₹1699.6 and a low of ₹1687.5. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹1,274,669.77 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1757.8 and the 52-week low is ₹1365.05. The BSE volume for HDFC Bank was 93,711 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
27 Jul 2023, 08:19:46 AM IST
