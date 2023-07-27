Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live blog for 27 Jul 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:19 AM IST Livemint

Hdfc Bank stock price went down today, 27 Jul 2023, by -0.36 %. The stock closed at 1696.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1690.35 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Bank

On the last day, HDFC Bank's open price was 1694.65 and the close price was 1696.4. The stock reached a high of 1699.6 and a low of 1687.5. The market capitalization of the bank is 1,274,669.77 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1757.8 and the 52-week low is 1365.05. The BSE volume for HDFC Bank was 93,711 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Jul 2023, 08:19 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price Live :Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1696.4 yesterday

On the last day, HDFC Bank had a trading volume of 93,711 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was 1,696.4.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.