Hdfc Bank Share Price Live blog for 27 Jul 2023

On the last day, HDFC Bank's open price was ₹1694.65 and the close price was ₹1696.4. The stock reached a high of ₹1699.6 and a low of ₹1687.5. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹1,274,669.77 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1757.8 and the 52-week low is ₹1365.05. The BSE volume for HDFC Bank was 93,711 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
27 Jul 2023, 08:19 AM IST
Hdfc Bank share price Live :Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1696.4 yesterday
On the last day, HDFC Bank had a trading volume of 93,711 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was ₹1,696.4.