Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : Hdfc Bank closed today at 1469.55, up 0.41% from yesterday's 1463.5

HDFC Bank's stock opened at ₹1495 and closed at ₹1496.55 on the last trading day. The highest price the stock reached during the day was ₹1495, while the lowest price was ₹1460.55. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹1109597.36 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1757.8, and the 52-week low is ₹1445.7. The stock had a trading volume of 1,139,500 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Today, HDFC Bank's stock closed at ₹1469.55, representing a net change of ₹6.05 or a 0.41% increase compared to yesterday's closing price of ₹1463.5.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|HDFC Bank
|1469.55
|6.05
|0.41
|1757.8
|1445.7
|819971.1
|ICICI Bank
|912.6
|3.45
|0.38
|1008.7
|796.1
|637251.76
|State Bank Of India
|561.0
|13.85
|2.53
|629.65
|499.35
|500670.73
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|1702.5
|7.95
|0.47
|2063.0
|1644.2
|338211.26
|Axis Bank
|1001.75
|29.8
|3.07
|1047.45
|814.25
|308223.65
The HDFC Bank stock had a low price of ₹1467 and a high price of ₹1478.45 for the current day.
HDFC Bank, a leading Indian banking institution, is currently trading at a spot price of 1467.05. The bid price is slightly higher at 1476.9, with a bid quantity of 1650. The offer price stands at 1477.2, accompanied by an offer quantity of 550. The stock has a significant open interest of 148,283,300, indicating strong investor participation and potential market movement.
Top active call options for Hdfc Bank at 27 Oct 14:52 were at strike price of ₹1500.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹1600.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹21.05 (-2.09%) & ₹3.05 (-11.59%) respectively.
Top active put options for Hdfc Bank at 27 Oct 14:52 were at strike price of ₹1450.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹1400.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹17.7 (-20.81%) & ₹7.65 (-34.62%) respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|HDFC Bank
|1471.0
|7.5
|0.51
|1757.8
|1445.7
|820780.16
|ICICI Bank
|914.2
|5.05
|0.56
|1008.7
|796.1
|638369.01
|State Bank Of India
|562.15
|15.0
|2.74
|629.65
|499.35
|501697.06
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|1704.7
|10.15
|0.6
|2063.0
|1644.2
|338648.3
|Axis Bank
|996.2
|24.25
|2.49
|1047.45
|814.25
|306516.0
The current data of HDFC Bank stock shows that the price is ₹1470.3. There has been a percent change of 0.46, indicating a slight increase in the stock's value. The net change is 6.8, suggesting that the stock has gained 6.8 points.
The HDFC Bank stock had a low price of ₹1467.25 and a high price of ₹1478.45 for the current day.
The current stock price of HDFC Bank is ₹1471.2, with a percent change of 0.53 and a net change of 7.7. This means that the stock has increased by 0.53% from its previous closing price and has gained 7.7 points.
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|1512.01
|10 Days
|1525.61
|20 Days
|1526.00
|50 Days
|1566.99
|100 Days
|1606.84
|300 Days
|1618.60
Top active call options for Hdfc Bank at 27 Oct 13:22 were at strike price of ₹1500.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹1600.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹20.1 (-6.51%) & ₹2.9 (-15.94%) respectively.
Top active put options for Hdfc Bank at 27 Oct 13:22 were at strike price of ₹1450.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹1400.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹19.05 (-14.77%) & ₹8.15 (-30.34%) respectively.
The current price of HDFC Bank stock is ₹1470.55. It has experienced a 0.48% percent change, which translates to a net change of 7.05.
Today, HDFC Bank stock had a low price of ₹1467.25 and a high price of ₹1478.45.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|HDFC Bank
|1469.4
|5.9
|0.4
|1757.8
|1445.7
|819887.41
|ICICI Bank
|914.6
|5.45
|0.6
|1008.7
|796.1
|638648.33
|State Bank Of India
|558.8
|11.65
|2.13
|629.65
|499.35
|498707.31
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|1698.7
|4.15
|0.24
|2063.0
|1644.2
|337456.37
|Axis Bank
|987.25
|15.3
|1.57
|1047.45
|814.25
|303762.21
The current stock price of HDFC Bank is ₹1469.2. It has seen a percent change of 0.39, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 5.7, meaning the stock price has increased by ₹5.7.
HDFC Bank stock's low price for the day was ₹1467.25, while the high price reached was ₹1478.45.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|23
|23
|24
|25
|Buy
|16
|16
|15
|14
|Hold
|4
|4
|3
|2
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
The current price of HDFC Bank stock is ₹1473. It has experienced a percent change of 0.65, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 9.5, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price.
Top active call options for Hdfc Bank at 27 Oct 12:00 were at strike price of ₹1500.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹1600.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹20.9 (-2.79%) & ₹2.95 (-14.49%) respectively.
Top active put options for Hdfc Bank at 27 Oct 12:00 were at strike price of ₹1450.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹1400.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹18.7 (-16.33%) & ₹8.25 (-29.49%) respectively.
HDFC Bank's spot price is currently at 1473.65. The bid price is slightly higher at 1481.95 with a bid quantity of 550. On the other hand, the offer price is at 1482.0 with an offer quantity of 550. The open interest stands at 148,120,500.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|HDFC Bank
|1473.0
|9.5
|0.65
|1757.8
|1445.7
|821896.11
|ICICI Bank
|914.0
|4.85
|0.53
|1008.7
|796.1
|638229.36
|State Bank Of India
|560.75
|13.6
|2.49
|629.65
|499.35
|500447.61
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|1700.55
|6.0
|0.35
|2063.0
|1644.2
|337823.88
|Axis Bank
|985.9
|13.95
|1.44
|1047.45
|814.25
|303346.84
The HDFC Bank stock reached a low price of ₹1467.25 and a high price of ₹1478.45 today.
The current price of HDFC Bank stock is ₹1472.8, with a percent change of 0.64 and a net change of 9.3. This means that the stock has increased by 0.64% and has gained 9.3 points.
Top active call options for Hdfc Bank at 27 Oct 10:47 were at strike price of ₹1500.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹1600.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹21.65 (+0.7%) & ₹3.15 (-8.7%) respectively.
Top active put options for Hdfc Bank at 27 Oct 10:47 were at strike price of ₹1450.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹1400.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹18.05 (-19.24%) & ₹7.9 (-32.48%) respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|HDFC Bank
|1472.35
|8.85
|0.6
|1757.8
|1445.7
|821533.43
|ICICI Bank
|913.15
|4.0
|0.44
|1008.7
|796.1
|637635.82
|State Bank Of India
|559.55
|12.4
|2.27
|629.65
|499.35
|499376.66
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|1694.35
|-0.2
|-0.01
|2063.0
|1644.2
|336592.21
|Axis Bank
|981.9
|9.95
|1.02
|1047.45
|814.25
|302116.1
The current data of HDFC Bank stock shows that the price is ₹1473, with a percent change of 0.65 and a net change of 9.5. This means that the stock has increased by 0.65% and the price change is 9.5 points.
The HDFC Bank stock's low price for the day was ₹1467.25, while the high price reached ₹1478.45.
HDFC Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 1473.8. The bid price stands at 1482.7 with a bid quantity of 550. On the other hand, the offer price is 1483.0 with an offer quantity of 550. The open interest for HDFC Bank is 147388450.
The current data shows that the stock price of HDFC Bank is ₹1463.5. There has been a percent change of -2.21, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -33.05, suggesting a decline in value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.71%
|3 Months
|-8.22%
|6 Months
|-12.94%
|YTD
|-10.12%
|1 Year
|0.86%
As of the current data, the stock price of HDFC Bank is ₹1463.5. It has experienced a percent change of -2.21 and a net change of -33.05. This indicates a decrease in the stock price, suggesting a decline in the value of the HDFC Bank stock.
On the last day, HDFC Bank had a trading volume of 1,139,500 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and closed at a price of ₹1,496.55.
