Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : Hdfc Bank closed today at 1469.55, up 0.41% from yesterday's 1463.5

23 min read . 27 Oct 2023 Trade
Livemint

Hdfc Bank stock price went up today, 27 Oct 2023, by 0.41 %. The stock closed at 1463.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1469.55 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Bank

HDFC Bank's stock opened at 1495 and closed at 1496.55 on the last trading day. The highest price the stock reached during the day was 1495, while the lowest price was 1460.55. The market capitalization of the bank is 1109597.36 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1757.8, and the 52-week low is 1445.7. The stock had a trading volume of 1,139,500 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Oct 2023, 06:37 PM IST Hdfc Bank share price update :Hdfc Bank closed today at ₹1469.55, up 0.41% from yesterday's ₹1463.5

Today, HDFC Bank's stock closed at 1469.55, representing a net change of 6.05 or a 0.41% increase compared to yesterday's closing price of 1463.5.

27 Oct 2023, 06:22 PM IST Hdfc Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
HDFC Bank1469.556.050.411757.81445.7819971.1
ICICI Bank912.63.450.381008.7796.1637251.76
State Bank Of India561.013.852.53629.65499.35500670.73
Kotak Mahindra Bank1702.57.950.472063.01644.2338211.26
Axis Bank1001.7529.83.071047.45814.25308223.65
27 Oct 2023, 05:32 PM IST HDFC Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The HDFC Bank stock had a low price of 1467 and a high price of 1478.45 for the current day.

27 Oct 2023, 03:23 PM IST Hdfc Bank October futures opened at 1480.0 as against previous close of 1473.8

HDFC Bank, a leading Indian banking institution, is currently trading at a spot price of 1467.05. The bid price is slightly higher at 1476.9, with a bid quantity of 1650. The offer price stands at 1477.2, accompanied by an offer quantity of 550. The stock has a significant open interest of 148,283,300, indicating strong investor participation and potential market movement.

27 Oct 2023, 02:52 PM IST Top active options for Hdfc Bank

Top active call options for Hdfc Bank at 27 Oct 14:52 were at strike price of 1500.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 1600.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 21.05 (-2.09%) & 3.05 (-11.59%) respectively.

Top active put options for Hdfc Bank at 27 Oct 14:52 were at strike price of 1450.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 1400.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 17.7 (-20.81%) & 7.65 (-34.62%) respectively.

27 Oct 2023, 02:37 PM IST Hdfc Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
HDFC Bank1471.07.50.511757.81445.7820780.16
ICICI Bank914.25.050.561008.7796.1638369.01
State Bank Of India562.1515.02.74629.65499.35501697.06
Kotak Mahindra Bank1704.710.150.62063.01644.2338648.3
Axis Bank996.224.252.491047.45814.25306516.0
27 Oct 2023, 02:32 PM IST Hdfc Bank share price Today :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1470.3, up 0.46% from yesterday's ₹1463.5

The current data of HDFC Bank stock shows that the price is 1470.3. There has been a percent change of 0.46, indicating a slight increase in the stock's value. The net change is 6.8, suggesting that the stock has gained 6.8 points.

27 Oct 2023, 02:10 PM IST HDFC Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The HDFC Bank stock had a low price of 1467.25 and a high price of 1478.45 for the current day.

27 Oct 2023, 01:53 PM IST Hdfc Bank share price update :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1471.2, up 0.53% from yesterday's ₹1463.5

The current stock price of HDFC Bank is 1471.2, with a percent change of 0.53 and a net change of 7.7. This means that the stock has increased by 0.53% from its previous closing price and has gained 7.7 points.

27 Oct 2023, 01:41 PM IST Hdfc Bank share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days1512.01
10 Days1525.61
20 Days1526.00
50 Days1566.99
100 Days1606.84
300 Days1618.60
27 Oct 2023, 01:22 PM IST Top active options for Hdfc Bank

Top active call options for Hdfc Bank at 27 Oct 13:22 were at strike price of 1500.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 1600.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 20.1 (-6.51%) & 2.9 (-15.94%) respectively.

Top active put options for Hdfc Bank at 27 Oct 13:22 were at strike price of 1450.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 1400.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 19.05 (-14.77%) & 8.15 (-30.34%) respectively.

27 Oct 2023, 01:19 PM IST Hdfc Bank share price Live :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1470.55, up 0.48% from yesterday's ₹1463.5

The current price of HDFC Bank stock is 1470.55. It has experienced a 0.48% percent change, which translates to a net change of 7.05.

27 Oct 2023, 01:16 PM IST HDFC Bank share price live: Today's Price range

Today, HDFC Bank stock had a low price of 1467.25 and a high price of 1478.45.

27 Oct 2023, 12:32 PM IST Hdfc Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
HDFC Bank1469.45.90.41757.81445.7819887.41
ICICI Bank914.65.450.61008.7796.1638648.33
State Bank Of India558.811.652.13629.65499.35498707.31
Kotak Mahindra Bank1698.74.150.242063.01644.2337456.37
Axis Bank987.2515.31.571047.45814.25303762.21
27 Oct 2023, 12:31 PM IST Hdfc Bank share price Today :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1469.2, up 0.39% from yesterday's ₹1463.5

The current stock price of HDFC Bank is 1469.2. It has seen a percent change of 0.39, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 5.7, meaning the stock price has increased by 5.7.

27 Oct 2023, 12:26 PM IST HDFC Bank share price live: Today's Price range

HDFC Bank stock's low price for the day was 1467.25, while the high price reached was 1478.45.

27 Oct 2023, 12:18 PM IST Hdfc Bank share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy23232425
Buy16161514
Hold4432
Sell0000
Strong Sell0000
27 Oct 2023, 12:00 PM IST Hdfc Bank share price NSE Live :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1473, up 0.65% from yesterday's ₹1463.5

The current price of HDFC Bank stock is 1473. It has experienced a percent change of 0.65, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 9.5, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price.

27 Oct 2023, 12:00 PM IST Top active options for Hdfc Bank

Top active call options for Hdfc Bank at 27 Oct 12:00 were at strike price of 1500.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 1600.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 20.9 (-2.79%) & 2.95 (-14.49%) respectively.

Top active put options for Hdfc Bank at 27 Oct 12:00 were at strike price of 1450.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 1400.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 18.7 (-16.33%) & 8.25 (-29.49%) respectively.

27 Oct 2023, 11:48 AM IST Hdfc Bank October futures opened at 1480.0 as against previous close of 1473.8

HDFC Bank's spot price is currently at 1473.65. The bid price is slightly higher at 1481.95 with a bid quantity of 550. On the other hand, the offer price is at 1482.0 with an offer quantity of 550. The open interest stands at 148,120,500.

27 Oct 2023, 11:38 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
HDFC Bank1473.09.50.651757.81445.7821896.11
ICICI Bank914.04.850.531008.7796.1638229.36
State Bank Of India560.7513.62.49629.65499.35500447.61
Kotak Mahindra Bank1700.556.00.352063.01644.2337823.88
Axis Bank985.913.951.441047.45814.25303346.84
27 Oct 2023, 11:19 AM IST HDFC Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The HDFC Bank stock reached a low price of 1467.25 and a high price of 1478.45 today.

27 Oct 2023, 11:08 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price Today :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1472.8, up 0.64% from yesterday's ₹1463.5

The current price of HDFC Bank stock is 1472.8, with a percent change of 0.64 and a net change of 9.3. This means that the stock has increased by 0.64% and has gained 9.3 points.

27 Oct 2023, 10:47 AM IST Top active options for Hdfc Bank

Top active call options for Hdfc Bank at 27 Oct 10:47 were at strike price of 1500.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 1600.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 21.65 (+0.7%) & 3.15 (-8.7%) respectively.

Top active put options for Hdfc Bank at 27 Oct 10:47 were at strike price of 1450.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 1400.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 18.05 (-19.24%) & 7.9 (-32.48%) respectively.

27 Oct 2023, 10:39 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
HDFC Bank1472.358.850.61757.81445.7821533.43
ICICI Bank913.154.00.441008.7796.1637635.82
State Bank Of India559.5512.42.27629.65499.35499376.66
Kotak Mahindra Bank1694.35-0.2-0.012063.01644.2336592.21
Axis Bank981.99.951.021047.45814.25302116.1
27 Oct 2023, 10:23 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price NSE Live :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1473, up 0.65% from yesterday's ₹1463.5

The current data of HDFC Bank stock shows that the price is 1473, with a percent change of 0.65 and a net change of 9.5. This means that the stock has increased by 0.65% and the price change is 9.5 points.

27 Oct 2023, 10:22 AM IST HDFC Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The HDFC Bank stock's low price for the day was 1467.25, while the high price reached 1478.45.

27 Oct 2023, 10:07 AM IST Hdfc Bank October futures opened at 1480.0 as against previous close of 1473.8

HDFC Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 1473.8. The bid price stands at 1482.7 with a bid quantity of 550. On the other hand, the offer price is 1483.0 with an offer quantity of 550. The open interest for HDFC Bank is 147388450.

27 Oct 2023, 09:51 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price update :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1463.5, down -2.21% from yesterday's ₹1496.55

The current data shows that the stock price of HDFC Bank is 1463.5. There has been a percent change of -2.21, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -33.05, suggesting a decline in value.

27 Oct 2023, 09:32 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.71%
3 Months-8.22%
6 Months-12.94%
YTD-10.12%
1 Year0.86%
27 Oct 2023, 09:12 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price Today :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1463.5, down -2.21% from yesterday's ₹1496.55

As of the current data, the stock price of HDFC Bank is 1463.5. It has experienced a percent change of -2.21 and a net change of -33.05. This indicates a decrease in the stock price, suggesting a decline in the value of the HDFC Bank stock.

27 Oct 2023, 08:12 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price Live :Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1496.55 on last trading day

On the last day, HDFC Bank had a trading volume of 1,139,500 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and closed at a price of 1,496.55.

