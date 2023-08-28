Hello User
Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank Shares Rise in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:44 AM IST Livemint

Hdfc Bank stock price went up today, 28 Aug 2023, by 0.53 %. The stock closed at 1561.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1570.3 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Bank

HDFC Bank's stock opened at 1576.95 and closed at 1578.8 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 1576.95 and a low of 1557.7 during the day. The market capitalization of HDFC Bank is 11,81,839.05 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 1757.8 and 1365.05 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 1,17,6338 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Aug 2023, 09:44 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price update :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1570.3, up 0.53% from yesterday's ₹1561.95

The current stock price of HDFC Bank is 1570.3, with a percent change of 0.53 and a net change of 8.35. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price by 0.53% or 8.35.

28 Aug 2023, 09:32 AM IST Hdfc Bank Live Updates

28 Aug 2023, 09:31 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.84%
3 Months-6.91%
6 Months-1.73%
YTD-4.09%
1 Year6.6%
28 Aug 2023, 09:02 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price Today :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1561.95, down -1.07% from yesterday's ₹1578.8

The current data of HDFC Bank stock shows that the price is 1561.95. There has been a decrease of -1.07% in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -16.85.

28 Aug 2023, 08:20 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price Live :Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1578.8 on last trading day

On the last day, HDFC Bank had a trading volume of 1,176,338 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was 1,578.8.

