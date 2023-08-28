Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank Shares Rise in Positive Trading Session

HDFC Bank's stock opened at ₹1576.95 and closed at ₹1578.8 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹1576.95 and a low of ₹1557.7 during the day. The market capitalization of HDFC Bank is ₹11,81,839.05 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹1757.8 and ₹1365.05 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 1,17,6338 shares.
The current stock price of HDFC Bank is ₹1570.3, with a percent change of 0.53 and a net change of 8.35. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price by 0.53% or ₹8.35.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.84%
|3 Months
|-6.91%
|6 Months
|-1.73%
|YTD
|-4.09%
|1 Year
|6.6%
On the last day, HDFC Bank had a trading volume of 1,176,338 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was ₹1,578.8.
