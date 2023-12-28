Hello User
Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank's Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:11 AM IST
Livemint

Hdfc Bank stock price went up today, 28 Dec 2023, by 0.74 %. The stock closed at 1702.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1715.5 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Bank Stock Price Today

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, HDFC Bank opened at 1684.15 and closed at 1683.10. The stock had a high of 1706.10 and a low of 1679.30. The market capitalization of HDFC Bank is 1,292,807.8 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 1757.80 and 1460.55, respectively. The BSE volume for HDFC Bank was 609,670 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Dec 2023, 10:11 AM IST HDFC Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The HDFC Bank stock's low price for the day is 1703.55, while the high price is 1717.9.

28 Dec 2023, 10:06 AM IST Hdfc Bank December futures opened at 1704.0 as against previous close of 1699.7

HDFC Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 1717.3. The bid price stands at 1712.9, with a bid quantity of 550. The offer price is slightly higher at 1713.1, accompanied by an offer quantity of 1650. The stock has an open interest of 20834000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

28 Dec 2023, 10:01 AM IST Hdfc Bank Live Updates

28 Dec 2023, 09:49 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price update :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1715.5, up 0.74% from yesterday's ₹1702.85

The current data for HDFC Bank stock shows that the price is 1715.5, which is a 0.74 percent increase from the previous value. The net change is 12.65, indicating a positive movement in the stock price.

28 Dec 2023, 09:39 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.05%
3 Months2.39%
6 Months1.62%
YTD4.62%
1 Year4.43%
28 Dec 2023, 09:13 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price Today :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1710, up 0.42% from yesterday's ₹1702.85

The current data for HDFC Bank stock shows that the price is 1710, with a percent change of 0.42 and a net change of 7.15. This means that the stock has increased by 0.42% and the price has gone up by 7.15. Overall, this indicates that HDFC Bank stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth.

28 Dec 2023, 08:12 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price Live :Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1683.1 on last trading day

On the last day, HDFC Bank had a BSE volume of 609,670 shares, with a closing price of 1,683.1.

