Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank's Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, HDFC Bank opened at ₹1684.15 and closed at ₹1683.10. The stock had a high of ₹1706.10 and a low of ₹1679.30. The market capitalization of HDFC Bank is ₹1,292,807.8 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹1757.80 and ₹1460.55, respectively. The BSE volume for HDFC Bank was 609,670 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.