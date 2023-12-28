Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank's Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, HDFC Bank opened at ₹1684.15 and closed at ₹1683.10. The stock had a high of ₹1706.10 and a low of ₹1679.30. The market capitalization of HDFC Bank is ₹1,292,807.8 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹1757.80 and ₹1460.55, respectively. The BSE volume for HDFC Bank was 609,670 shares.
The HDFC Bank stock's low price for the day is ₹1703.55, while the high price is ₹1717.9.
HDFC Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 1717.3. The bid price stands at 1712.9, with a bid quantity of 550. The offer price is slightly higher at 1713.1, accompanied by an offer quantity of 1650. The stock has an open interest of 20834000.
The current data for HDFC Bank stock shows that the price is ₹1715.5, which is a 0.74 percent increase from the previous value. The net change is 12.65, indicating a positive movement in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.05%
|3 Months
|2.39%
|6 Months
|1.62%
|YTD
|4.62%
|1 Year
|4.43%
The current data for HDFC Bank stock shows that the price is ₹1710, with a percent change of 0.42 and a net change of 7.15. This means that the stock has increased by 0.42% and the price has gone up by ₹7.15. Overall, this indicates that HDFC Bank stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth.
On the last day, HDFC Bank had a BSE volume of 609,670 shares, with a closing price of ₹1,683.1.
