Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank Stock Dips in Trading Today
LIVE UPDATES

Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank Stock Dips in Trading Today

1 min read . Updated: 28 Jul 2023, 09:21 AM IST Livemint

Hdfc Bank stock price went down today, 28 Jul 2023, by -0.88 %. The stock closed at 1673.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1659 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Bank
Hdfc Bank

On the last day, HDFC Bank opened at 1697 and closed at 1690.35. The stock reached a high of 1702.55 and a low of 1668.1. The market capitalization of HDFC Bank is 1,26,2760.75 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1757.8 and the 52-week low is 1365.05. On the BSE, the stock had a volume of 144,226 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Jul 2023, 09:21:14 AM IST

Hdfc Bank share price NSE Live :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1659, down -0.88% from yesterday's ₹1673.65

The current data for HDFC Bank stock shows that the price is 1659, with a percent change of -0.88. This indicates a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -14.65, meaning that the stock has decreased by 14.65.

28 Jul 2023, 09:02:49 AM IST

Hdfc Bank share price Today :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1673.65, down -0.99% from yesterday's ₹1690.35

The current stock price of HDFC Bank is 1673.65. It has a percent change of -0.99 and a net change of -16.7. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.99% or 16.7.

28 Jul 2023, 08:19:14 AM IST

Hdfc Bank share price Live :Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1690.35 yesterday

On the last day of trading, HDFC Bank's BSE volume was 144,226 shares, and the closing price was 1,690.35.

