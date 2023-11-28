Hello User
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live blog for 28 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST
Livemint

Hdfc Bank stock price went up today, 28 Nov 2023, by 0.68 %. The stock closed at 1521.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1532.05 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Bank

On the last day, HDFC Bank opened at 1521.75 and closed at the same price. The stock's high for the day was 1533.85, while the low was 1520. The market capitalization of HDFC Bank is 1162789.1 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1757.8, and the 52-week low is 1460.55. The BSE volume for HDFC Bank on the last day was 1003759 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Nov 2023, 08:02 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price Live :Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1521.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, HDFC Bank had a trading volume of 1,003,759 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of HDFC Bank's stock was 1521.75.

