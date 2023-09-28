Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live blog for 28 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hdfc Bank stock price went down today, 28 Sep 2023, by -0.68 %. The stock closed at 1537.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1527.2 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Bank

On the last day, HDFC Bank opened at 1529.85 and closed at 1537.65. The highest price reached during the day was 1532.75, while the lowest was 1515.35. The market capitalization of HDFC Bank is 1157637.19 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1757.8, and the 52-week low is 1365.05. The BSE volume for HDFC Bank shares was 616,804 on the last day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Sep 2023, 08:00 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price Live :Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1537.65 on last trading day

On the last day, HDFC Bank BSE recorded a trading volume of 616,804 shares. The closing price for the stock was 1537.65.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.