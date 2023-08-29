Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank Surges in Trading Today
Hdfc Bank stock price went up today, 29 Aug 2023, by 1.01 %. The stock closed at 1561.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1577.7 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, HDFC Bank opened at ₹1560 and closed at ₹1561.95. The stock reached a high of ₹1582.55 and a low of ₹1560. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹1193756.18 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1757.8 and the 52-week low is ₹1365.05. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 2,072,087 shares.
29 Aug 2023, 09:00:03 AM IST
29 Aug 2023, 08:10:33 AM IST
