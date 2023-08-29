Hello User
Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Livemint

Hdfc Bank stock price went up today, 29 Aug 2023, by 1.01 %. The stock closed at 1561.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1577.7 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Bank

On the last day, HDFC Bank opened at 1560 and closed at 1561.95. The stock reached a high of 1582.55 and a low of 1560. The market capitalization of the bank is 1193756.18 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1757.8 and the 52-week low is 1365.05. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 2,072,087 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Aug 2023, 09:00 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price Today :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1577.7, up 1.01% from yesterday's ₹1561.95

The current data of HDFC Bank stock shows that the price is 1577.7. There has been a percent change of 1.01, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 15.75, indicating that the stock has increased by 15.75.

29 Aug 2023, 08:10 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price Live :Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1561.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, HDFC Bank on BSE had a volume of 2,072,087 shares. The closing price for the stock was 1561.95.

