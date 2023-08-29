Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank Surges in Trading Today

On the last day, HDFC Bank opened at ₹1560 and closed at ₹1561.95. The stock reached a high of ₹1582.55 and a low of ₹1560. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹1193756.18 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1757.8 and the 52-week low is ₹1365.05. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 2,072,087 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.