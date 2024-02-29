Hdfc Bank Share Price Live blog for 29 Feb 2024

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today : HDFC Bank's open price on the last day was ₹1422.6, closing at ₹1420.55. The high for the day was ₹1424.25 and the low was ₹1404.1. The market capitalization was ₹1069600.53 crore. The 52-week high was ₹1757.8 and the 52-week low was ₹1363.45. The BSE volume for the day was 746867 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.