Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank shares decline in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:14 AM IST
Livemint

Hdfc Bank stock price went down today, 29 Nov 2023, by -0.16 %. The stock closed at 1532.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1529.6 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Bank

On the last day, HDFC Bank's stock opened at 1535 and closed at 1532.05. The stock reached a high of 1537.85 and a low of 1525.35 during the day. The market capitalization of HDFC Bank is 11,60,929.61 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1757.8, while the 52-week low is 1460.55. The BSE volume for HDFC Bank shares on this day was 170,651.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Nov 2023, 10:14 AM IST HDFC Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of HDFC Bank stock today was 1533.2, while the high price reached 1543.7.

29 Nov 2023, 10:13 AM IST Hdfc Bank November futures opened at 1534.0 as against previous close of 1531.75

HDFC Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 1542.65. The bid price is 1541.9 with a bid quantity of 1100, and the offer price is 1542.3 with an offer quantity of 550. The open interest for HDFC Bank is 45,933,250.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

29 Nov 2023, 09:50 AM IST Hdfc Bank Live Updates

29 Nov 2023, 09:40 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price update :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1529.6, down -0.16% from yesterday's ₹1532.05

The current data for HDFC Bank stock shows that the price is 1529.6. There has been a percent change of -0.16, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -2.45, which means the stock has decreased by 2.45.

29 Nov 2023, 09:31 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.56%
3 Months-5.47%
6 Months-6.6%
YTD-6.11%
1 Year-4.47%
29 Nov 2023, 09:03 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price Today :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1529.6, down -0.16% from yesterday's ₹1532.05

The current data for HDFC Bank stock shows that the price is 1529.6 with a percent change of -0.16 and a net change of -2.45. This indicates that the stock has decreased slightly in value.

29 Nov 2023, 08:08 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price Live :Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1532.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, HDFC Bank had a BSE volume of 170,651 shares. The closing price for the stock was 1532.05.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.