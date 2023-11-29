Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank shares decline in trading today

On the last day, HDFC Bank's stock opened at ₹1535 and closed at ₹1532.05. The stock reached a high of ₹1537.85 and a low of ₹1525.35 during the day. The market capitalization of HDFC Bank is ₹11,60,929.61 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1757.8, while the 52-week low is ₹1460.55. The BSE volume for HDFC Bank shares on this day was 170,651.
The low price of HDFC Bank stock today was ₹1533.2, while the high price reached ₹1543.7.
HDFC Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 1542.65. The bid price is 1541.9 with a bid quantity of 1100, and the offer price is 1542.3 with an offer quantity of 550. The open interest for HDFC Bank is 45,933,250.
The current data for HDFC Bank stock shows that the price is ₹1529.6. There has been a percent change of -0.16, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -2.45, which means the stock has decreased by ₹2.45.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.56%
|3 Months
|-5.47%
|6 Months
|-6.6%
|YTD
|-6.11%
|1 Year
|-4.47%
On the last day of trading, HDFC Bank had a BSE volume of 170,651 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹1532.05.
