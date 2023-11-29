Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank shares decline in trading today

On the last day, HDFC Bank's stock opened at ₹1535 and closed at ₹1532.05. The stock reached a high of ₹1537.85 and a low of ₹1525.35 during the day. The market capitalization of HDFC Bank is ₹11,60,929.61 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1757.8, while the 52-week low is ₹1460.55. The BSE volume for HDFC Bank shares on this day was 170,651.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.