Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:07 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hdfc Bank stock price went down today, 29 Sep 2023, by -0.28 %. The stock closed at 1527.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1522.95 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Bank

On the last day, HDFC Bank opened at 1535.3 and closed at 1527.2. The highest price for the day was 1537.8 and the lowest price was 1520. The market capitalization of the bank is 1154415.64 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1757.8 and the 52-week low is 1365.05. The BSE volume for the day was 462267 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Sep 2023, 09:07 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price Today :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1522.95, down -0.28% from yesterday's ₹1527.2

The current data for HDFC Bank stock shows that the price is 1522.95. There has been a percent change of -0.28, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -4.25, suggesting a decrease of 4.25 in the stock price. Overall, the current data suggests a slight decrease in the HDFC Bank stock price.

29 Sep 2023, 08:15 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price Live :Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1527.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, HDFC Bank had a BSE volume of 462,267 shares. The closing price for the shares was 1527.2.

