Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

On the last day, HDFC Bank opened at ₹1535.3 and closed at ₹1527.2. The highest price for the day was ₹1537.8 and the lowest price was ₹1520. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹1154415.64 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1757.8 and the 52-week low is ₹1365.05. The BSE volume for the day was 462267 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.