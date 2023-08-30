comScore
Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank Stocks Rise in Trading Today

Updated: 30 Aug 2023, 09:35 AM IST

Hdfc Bank stock price went up today, 30 Aug 2023, by 0.8 %. The stock closed at 1577.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1590.3 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Bank

On the last day, HDFC Bank opened at 1590.15 and closed at 1577.7. The highest price reached during the day was 1592.75, while the lowest price was 1580.6. The market capitalization of HDFC Bank is currently 1,204,453.64 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1757.8, and the 52-week low is 1365.05. The BSE volume for HDFC Bank shares on that day was 455,243.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Aug 2023, 09:35:25 AM IST

Hdfc Bank Live Updates

30 Aug 2023, 09:35:00 AM IST

Hdfc Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.48%
3 Months-5.98%
6 Months-0.58%
YTD-2.32%
1 Year10.48%
30 Aug 2023, 09:03:58 AM IST

Hdfc Bank share price Today :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1590.3, up 0.8% from yesterday's ₹1577.7

The current data of HDFC Bank stock shows that the price is 1590.3, with a percent change of 0.8 and a net change of 12.6. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.8% and the net change in price is 12.6.

30 Aug 2023, 08:25:11 AM IST

Hdfc Bank share price Live :Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1577.7 on last trading day

On the last day, HDFC Bank had a trading volume of 455,243 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 1,577.7.

