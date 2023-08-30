Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank Stocks Rise in Trading Today

On the last day, HDFC Bank opened at ₹1590.15 and closed at ₹1577.7. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1592.75, while the lowest price was ₹1580.6. The market capitalization of HDFC Bank is currently ₹1,204,453.64 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1757.8, and the 52-week low is ₹1365.05. The BSE volume for HDFC Bank shares on that day was 455,243.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.48%
|3 Months
|-5.98%
|6 Months
|-0.58%
|YTD
|-2.32%
|1 Year
|10.48%
The current data of HDFC Bank stock shows that the price is ₹1590.3, with a percent change of 0.8 and a net change of 12.6. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.8% and the net change in price is 12.6.
On the last day, HDFC Bank had a trading volume of 455,243 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹1,577.7.
