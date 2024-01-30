Hello User
Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank Stock Surges as Markets Rally

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:54 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hdfc Bank stock price went up today, 30 Jan 2024, by 1.42 %. The stock closed at 1435.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1455.65 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Bank Stock Price Today

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, HDFC Bank opened at 1453.95 and closed at 1435.3. The stock had a high of 1462.85 and a low of 1442.3 during the day. The market capitalization of HDFC Bank is 1105454.21 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1757.8, while the 52-week low is 1382.4. The BSE volume for HDFC Bank was 2407150 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Jan 2024, 09:54 AM IST Hdfc Bank Live Updates

30 Jan 2024, 09:37 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.09%
3 Months-12.71%
6 Months-11.9%
YTD-14.9%
1 Year-9.97%
30 Jan 2024, 09:04 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price Today :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1455.65, up 1.42% from yesterday's ₹1435.3

The current stock price of HDFC Bank is 1455.65. It has experienced a percent change of 1.42, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change in the stock price is 20.35, suggesting a positive movement.

30 Jan 2024, 08:25 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price Live :Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1435.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, HDFC Bank had a volume of 2,407,150 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 1,435.3.

