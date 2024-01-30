Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank Stock Surges as Markets Rally

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, HDFC Bank opened at ₹1453.95 and closed at ₹1435.3. The stock had a high of ₹1462.85 and a low of ₹1442.3 during the day. The market capitalization of HDFC Bank is ₹1105454.21 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1757.8, while the 52-week low is ₹1382.4. The BSE volume for HDFC Bank was 2407150 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.09%
|3 Months
|-12.71%
|6 Months
|-11.9%
|YTD
|-14.9%
|1 Year
|-9.97%
The current stock price of HDFC Bank is ₹1455.65. It has experienced a percent change of 1.42, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change in the stock price is 20.35, suggesting a positive movement.
On the last day of trading, HDFC Bank had a volume of 2,407,150 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹1,435.3.
