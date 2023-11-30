Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank's Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

On the last day, HDFC Bank opened at ₹1533.2 and closed at ₹1529.6. The high for the day was ₹1562.5 and the low was ₹1533.2. The market capitalization of HDFC Bank is ₹1183433.24 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1757.8 and the 52-week low is ₹1460.55. The BSE volume for HDFC Bank was 623,499 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data shows that the stock price of HDFC Bank is ₹1552.7. It has experienced a percent change of -0.42, indicating a slight decrease. The net change in the stock price is -6.55, which means it has decreased by this amount. Overall, the stock price of HDFC Bank has slightly decreased in the given period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.71%
|3 Months
|-3.92%
|6 Months
|-3.21%
|YTD
|-4.24%
|1 Year
|-2.42%
As per the current data, the stock price of HDFC Bank is ₹1559.25. It has seen a percent change of 1.94, indicating an increase in value. The net change in the stock price is 29.65. This suggests a positive movement in the stock price of HDFC Bank.
On the last day, HDFC Bank had a BSE volume of 623,499 shares with a closing price of ₹1529.6.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!