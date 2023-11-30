Hello User
Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank's Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:55 AM IST
Livemint

Hdfc Bank stock price went down today, 30 Nov 2023, by -0.42 %. The stock closed at 1559.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1552.7 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Bank

On the last day, HDFC Bank opened at 1533.2 and closed at 1529.6. The high for the day was 1562.5 and the low was 1533.2. The market capitalization of HDFC Bank is 1183433.24 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1757.8 and the 52-week low is 1460.55. The BSE volume for HDFC Bank was 623,499 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Nov 2023, 09:55 AM IST Hdfc Bank Live Updates

30 Nov 2023, 09:48 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price update :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1552.7, down -0.42% from yesterday's ₹1559.25

The current data shows that the stock price of HDFC Bank is 1552.7. It has experienced a percent change of -0.42, indicating a slight decrease. The net change in the stock price is -6.55, which means it has decreased by this amount. Overall, the stock price of HDFC Bank has slightly decreased in the given period.

30 Nov 2023, 09:33 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.71%
3 Months-3.92%
6 Months-3.21%
YTD-4.24%
1 Year-2.42%
30 Nov 2023, 09:06 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price Today :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1559.25, up 1.94% from yesterday's ₹1529.6

As per the current data, the stock price of HDFC Bank is 1559.25. It has seen a percent change of 1.94, indicating an increase in value. The net change in the stock price is 29.65. This suggests a positive movement in the stock price of HDFC Bank.

30 Nov 2023, 08:10 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price Live :Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1529.6 on last trading day

On the last day, HDFC Bank had a BSE volume of 623,499 shares with a closing price of 1529.6.

