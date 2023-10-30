Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank shares soar as positive trading continues

On the last day, HDFC Bank's open price was ₹1473.45 and the close price was ₹1463.5. The stock reached a high of ₹1478.45 and a low of ₹1467. The market capitalization is ₹1115217.09 crore. The 52-week high is ₹1757.8 and the 52-week low is ₹1445.7. The BSE volume for the day was 1166916 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.02%
|3 Months
|-7.28%
|6 Months
|-12.94%
|YTD
|-9.77%
|1 Year
|1.01%
The current data shows that the HDFC Bank stock price is ₹1469.55. It has experienced a percent change of 0.41, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 6.05, suggesting that the stock has gained value.
On the last day of trading, HDFC Bank on the BSE had a volume of 1,166,916 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹1,463.5.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!