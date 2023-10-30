Hello User
Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank shares soar as positive trading continues

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:37 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hdfc Bank stock price went up today, 30 Oct 2023, by 0.41 %. The stock closed at 1463.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1469.55 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Bank

On the last day, HDFC Bank's open price was 1473.45 and the close price was 1463.5. The stock reached a high of 1478.45 and a low of 1467. The market capitalization is 1115217.09 crore. The 52-week high is 1757.8 and the 52-week low is 1445.7. The BSE volume for the day was 1166916 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Oct 2023, 09:37 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.02%
3 Months-7.28%
6 Months-12.94%
YTD-9.77%
1 Year1.01%
30 Oct 2023, 09:02 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price Today :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1469.55, up 0.41% from yesterday's ₹1463.5

The current data shows that the HDFC Bank stock price is 1469.55. It has experienced a percent change of 0.41, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 6.05, suggesting that the stock has gained value.

30 Oct 2023, 08:14 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price Live :Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1463.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, HDFC Bank on the BSE had a volume of 1,166,916 shares. The closing price for the stock was 1,463.5.

