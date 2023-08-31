Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live blog for 31 Aug 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:30 AM IST Livemint

Hdfc Bank stock price went down today, 31 Aug 2023, by -0.71 %. The stock closed at 1590.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1578.95 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Bank

On the last day, HDFC Bank opened at 1602.35 and closed at 1590.3. The stock had a high of 1603.5 and a low of 1573.5. The market capitalization of HDFC Bank is 1195857.43 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1757.8 and the 52-week low is 1365.05. The stock had a BSE volume of 554,584 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Aug 2023, 08:30 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price Live :Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1590.3 on last trading day

On the last day, HDFC Bank had a BSE volume of 554,584 shares, with a closing price of 1590.3.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.