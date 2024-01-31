Hello User
Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank stock plunges, investors concerned

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hdfc Bank stock price went down today, 31 Jan 2024, by -0.79 %. The stock closed at 1455.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1444.2 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Bank Stock Price Today

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, HDFC Bank opened at 1455.6 and closed at 1455.65. The stock reached a high of 1463.15 and a low of 1440.9. The market capitalization of the bank is 10,96,758.82 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 1757.8, while the 52-week low is 1382.4. The BSE volume for HDFC Bank was 865,130 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Jan 2024, 09:03 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price Today :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1444.2, down -0.79% from yesterday's ₹1455.65

The current data for HDFC Bank stock shows that the price is 1444.2. There has been a decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.79. The net change is -11.45, indicating a decline in the stock value.

31 Jan 2024, 08:01 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price Live :Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1455.65 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for HDFC Bank was 865,130 shares. The closing price for the stock was 1455.65.

