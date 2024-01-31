Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank stock plunges, investors concerned

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, HDFC Bank opened at ₹1455.6 and closed at ₹1455.65. The stock reached a high of ₹1463.15 and a low of ₹1440.9. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹10,96,758.82 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹1757.8, while the 52-week low is ₹1382.4. The BSE volume for HDFC Bank was 865,130 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for HDFC Bank stock shows that the price is ₹1444.2. There has been a decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.79. The net change is -11.45, indicating a decline in the stock value.
On the last day, the BSE volume for HDFC Bank was 865,130 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹1455.65.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!