Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank sees gains in trading session

1 min read . 09:33 AM IST Trade
Hdfc Bank stock price went up today, 31 Oct 2023, by 1.04 %. The stock closed at 1469.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1484.9 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, HDFC Bank opened at 1465 and closed at 1469.55. The stock had a high of 1489.9 and a low of 1462.15. The market capitalization of the bank is 1,12,6865.95 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1757.8 and the 52-week low is 1445.7. The BSE volume for the stock was 382,441 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Oct 2023, 09:33 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.48%
3 Months-6.67%
6 Months-12.0%
YTD-8.79%
1 Year1.81%
31 Oct 2023, 09:04 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price Today :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1484.9, up 1.04% from yesterday's ₹1469.55

The current data of HDFC Bank stock shows that the price is 1484.9 with a percent change of 1.04 and a net change of 15.35. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 1.04% and the net change in price is 15.35.

31 Oct 2023, 08:20 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price Live :Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1469.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, HDFC Bank had a BSE volume of 382,441 shares. The closing price for the day was 1,469.55.

