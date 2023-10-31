Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank sees gains in trading session

On the last day, HDFC Bank opened at ₹1465 and closed at ₹1469.55. The stock had a high of ₹1489.9 and a low of ₹1462.15. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹1,12,6865.95 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1757.8 and the 52-week low is ₹1445.7. The BSE volume for the stock was 382,441 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.48%
|3 Months
|-6.67%
|6 Months
|-12.0%
|YTD
|-8.79%
|1 Year
|1.81%
The current data of HDFC Bank stock shows that the price is ₹1484.9 with a percent change of 1.04 and a net change of 15.35. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 1.04% and the net change in price is 15.35.
On the last day of trading, HDFC Bank had a BSE volume of 382,441 shares. The closing price for the day was ₹1,469.55.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!