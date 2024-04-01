Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : Hdfc Bank closed today at 1470.15, up 1.52% from yesterday's 1448.2

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today : HDFC Bank's stock opened at ₹1440 and closed at ₹1440.7 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of ₹1459.7 and a low of ₹1440. The market capitalization is ₹1100183.24 crores, with a 52-week high of ₹1757.8 and a 52-week low of ₹1363.45. The BSE volume for the day was 1170187 shares traded.
Today, HDFC Bank stock closed at ₹1470.15, which represents a 1.52% increase from the previous day's closing price of ₹1448.2. The net change in the stock price was 21.95 points. Overall, the stock showed positive movement and ended the day on a higher note.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|HDFC Bank
|1470.15
|21.95
|1.52
|1757.8
|1363.45
|820305.89
|ICICI Bank
|1099.25
|3.4
|0.31
|1113.35
|844.25
|767586.02
|State Bank Of India
|758.2
|5.6
|0.74
|793.5
|501.85
|676664.08
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|1789.5
|3.7
|0.21
|2063.0
|1666.8
|355494.3
|Axis Bank
|1053.1
|4.8
|0.46
|1151.5
|826.6
|324023.29
HDFC Bank stock's high for the day was at ₹1473.25 and the low was at ₹1456.1.
HDFC Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 1469.95 with a bid price of 1482.5 and an offer price of 1482.95. The stock has a bid quantity of 550 and an offer quantity of 550. The open interest for HDFC Bank stands at 193,582,950.
The 52-week low price of HDFC Bank Ltd stock was 1363.55, while the 52-week high price was 1757.50. This data indicates the range within which the stock has traded over the past year, showcasing the volatility and potential for growth or decline in the stock's value.
The current price of HDFC Bank stock is ₹1469.3, reflecting a 1.46% increase. The net change in the stock price is 21.1 points.
The current price of HDFC Bank stock is ₹1464.65, with a net change of ₹16.45 and a percent change of 1.14%. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
The current data for HDFC Bank stock shows that the price is ₹1466, with a percent change of 1.23 and a net change of 17.8. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Hdfc Bank share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|1440.77
|10 Days
|1443.81
|20 Days
|1439.44
|50 Days
|1443.10
|100 Days
|1524.26
|300 Days
|1562.48
The current price of HDFC Bank stock is ₹1466.05, with a percent change of 1.23% and a net change of 17.85. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price, showing positive movement in the market for HDFC Bank.
The current data for HDFC Bank stock shows that the price is ₹1466.9 with a 1.29% increase, resulting in a net change of 18.7 points. This indicates a positive trend in the stock's performance.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|21
|21
|22
|22
|Buy
|14
|14
|13
|15
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|3
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
The current data for HDFC Bank stock shows the price at ₹1465.5 with a percent change of 1.19 and a net change of 17.3. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price, with an increase of 17.3 points.
The current data for HDFC Bank stock shows that the price is ₹1464.95 with a percent change of 1.16% and a net change of 16.75 points. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price, reflecting positive movement in the market for HDFC Bank.
The current price of HDFC Bank stock is ₹1466 with a percent change of 1.23 and a net change of 17.8. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.
The current price of HDFC Bank stock is ₹1464, with a percent change of 1.09 and a net change of 15.8.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.18%
|3 Months
|-16.52%
|6 Months
|-4.97%
|YTD
|-15.29%
|1 Year
|-8.81%
The current price of HDFC Bank stock is ₹1448.2 with a percent change of 0.52 and a net change of 7.5. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
On the last day, HDFC Bank's BSE volume was 1170187 shares, with a closing price of ₹1440.7.
