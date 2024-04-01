Hello User
Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : Hdfc Bank closed today at 1470.15, up 1.52% from yesterday's 1448.2

01 Apr 2024
Livemint

Hdfc Bank stock price went up today, 01 Apr 2024, by 1.52 %. The stock closed at 1448.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1470.15 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Bank Stock Price Today

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today : HDFC Bank's stock opened at 1440 and closed at 1440.7 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of 1459.7 and a low of 1440. The market capitalization is 1100183.24 crores, with a 52-week high of 1757.8 and a 52-week low of 1363.45. The BSE volume for the day was 1170187 shares traded.

01 Apr 2024, 06:31 PM IST Hdfc Bank share price Live :Hdfc Bank closed today at ₹1470.15, up 1.52% from yesterday's ₹1448.2

Today, HDFC Bank stock closed at 1470.15, which represents a 1.52% increase from the previous day's closing price of 1448.2. The net change in the stock price was 21.95 points. Overall, the stock showed positive movement and ended the day on a higher note.

01 Apr 2024, 06:17 PM IST Hdfc Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
HDFC Bank1470.1521.951.521757.81363.45820305.89
ICICI Bank1099.253.40.311113.35844.25767586.02
State Bank Of India758.25.60.74793.5501.85676664.08
Kotak Mahindra Bank1789.53.70.212063.01666.8355494.3
Axis Bank1053.14.80.461151.5826.6324023.29
01 Apr 2024, 05:33 PM IST HDFC Bank share price live: Today's Price range

HDFC Bank stock's high for the day was at 1473.25 and the low was at 1456.1.

01 Apr 2024, 03:22 PM IST Hdfc Bank April futures opened at 1466.55 as against previous close of 1461.1

HDFC Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 1469.95 with a bid price of 1482.5 and an offer price of 1482.95. The stock has a bid quantity of 550 and an offer quantity of 550. The open interest for HDFC Bank stands at 193,582,950.

01 Apr 2024, 03:18 PM IST HDFC Bank Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52-week low price of HDFC Bank Ltd stock was 1363.55, while the 52-week high price was 1757.50. This data indicates the range within which the stock has traded over the past year, showcasing the volatility and potential for growth or decline in the stock's value.

01 Apr 2024, 03:03 PM IST Hdfc Bank share price update :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1469.3, up 1.46% from yesterday's ₹1448.2

The current price of HDFC Bank stock is 1469.3, reflecting a 1.46% increase. The net change in the stock price is 21.1 points.

01 Apr 2024, 02:42 PM IST Top active options for Hdfc Bank

Top active call options for Hdfc Bank at 01 Apr 14:42 were at strike price of 1500.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & 1480.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices 19.4 (+20.5%) & 27.8 (+24.11%) respectively.

Top active put options for Hdfc Bank at 01 Apr 14:42 were at strike price of 1460.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & 1400.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices 20.25 (-33.5%) & 6.7 (-44.4%) respectively.

01 Apr 2024, 02:30 PM IST Hdfc Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
HDFC Bank1465.1516.951.171757.81363.45817516.01
ICICI Bank1096.70.850.081113.35844.25765805.4
State Bank Of India756.03.40.45793.5501.85674700.66
Kotak Mahindra Bank1795.69.80.552063.01666.8356706.1
Axis Bank1055.57.20.691151.5826.6324761.73
01 Apr 2024, 02:20 PM IST Hdfc Bank share price Live :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1464.65, up 1.14% from yesterday's ₹1448.2

The current price of HDFC Bank stock is 1464.65, with a net change of 16.45 and a percent change of 1.14%. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

01 Apr 2024, 02:11 PM IST HDFC Bank share price live: Today's Price range

HDFC Bank stock reached a low of 1456.1 and a high of 1473.25 on the current day.

01 Apr 2024, 02:00 PM IST Hdfc Bank April futures opened at 1466.55 as against previous close of 1461.1

HDFC Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 1466 with a bid price of 1478.25 and an offer price of 1478.55. The bid quantity is 1100 and the offer quantity is 550. The open interest for HDFC Bank stands at 192,533,550.

01 Apr 2024, 01:41 PM IST Hdfc Bank share price Today :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1466, up 1.23% from yesterday's ₹1448.2

The current data for HDFC Bank stock shows that the price is 1466, with a percent change of 1.23 and a net change of 17.8. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

01 Apr 2024, 01:40 PM IST Hdfc Bank Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Hdfc Bank share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish

01 Apr 2024, 01:30 PM IST Hdfc Bank share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days1440.77
10 Days1443.81
20 Days1439.44
50 Days1443.10
100 Days1524.26
300 Days1562.48
01 Apr 2024, 01:22 PM IST Top active options for Hdfc Bank

Top active call options for Hdfc Bank at 01 Apr 13:22 were at strike price of 1500.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & 1480.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices 18.8 (+16.77%) & 26.9 (+20.09%) respectively.

Top active put options for Hdfc Bank at 01 Apr 13:22 were at strike price of 1460.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & 1400.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices 21.2 (-30.38%) & 7.0 (-41.91%) respectively.

01 Apr 2024, 01:11 PM IST HDFC Bank share price live: Today's Price range

HDFC Bank stock reached a low of 1456.1 and a high of 1473.25 on the current day.

01 Apr 2024, 01:00 PM IST Hdfc Bank share price Live :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1466.05, up 1.23% from yesterday's ₹1448.2

The current price of HDFC Bank stock is 1466.05, with a percent change of 1.23% and a net change of 17.85. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price, showing positive movement in the market for HDFC Bank.

01 Apr 2024, 12:50 PM IST Hdfc Bank Live Updates

01 Apr 2024, 12:42 PM IST Hdfc Bank April futures opened at 1466.55 as against previous close of 1461.1

HDFC Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 1466.5 with a bid price of 1477.85 and an offer price of 1478.2. The bid quantity is 1100 and the offer quantity is 550. The open interest stands at 192313550. Investors can observe the active trading activity and liquidity in HDFC Bank stock.

01 Apr 2024, 12:32 PM IST Hdfc Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
HDFC Bank1466.017.81.231757.81363.45817990.29
ICICI Bank1097.31.450.131113.35844.25766224.37
State Bank Of India756.43.80.5793.5501.85675057.65
Kotak Mahindra Bank1797.011.20.632063.01666.8356984.22
Axis Bank1061.212.91.231151.5826.6326515.54
01 Apr 2024, 12:21 PM IST Hdfc Bank share price Today :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1466.9, up 1.29% from yesterday's ₹1448.2

The current data for HDFC Bank stock shows that the price is 1466.9 with a 1.29% increase, resulting in a net change of 18.7 points. This indicates a positive trend in the stock's performance.

01 Apr 2024, 12:13 PM IST HDFC Bank share price live: Today's Price range

HDFC Bank stock's low price for the day was 1456.1 while the high price reached 1473.25.

01 Apr 2024, 12:02 PM IST Top active options for Hdfc Bank

Top active call options for Hdfc Bank at 01 Apr 12:02 were at strike price of 1500.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & 1480.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices 18.7 (+16.15%) & 26.65 (+18.97%) respectively.

Top active put options for Hdfc Bank at 01 Apr 12:02 were at strike price of 1460.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & 1300.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices 20.95 (-31.2%) & 2.3 (-46.51%) respectively.

01 Apr 2024, 11:51 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy21212222
Buy14141315
Hold4443
Sell0000
Strong Sell0000
01 Apr 2024, 11:41 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price Today :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1465.5, up 1.19% from yesterday's ₹1448.2

The current data for HDFC Bank stock shows the price at 1465.5 with a percent change of 1.19 and a net change of 17.3. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price, with an increase of 17.3 points.

01 Apr 2024, 11:30 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
HDFC Bank1464.816.61.151757.81363.45817320.72
ICICI Bank1099.23.350.311113.35844.25767551.11
State Bank Of India754.952.350.31793.5501.85673763.58
Kotak Mahindra Bank1796.0510.250.572063.01666.8356795.49
Axis Bank1062.614.31.361151.5826.6326946.29
01 Apr 2024, 11:21 AM IST Hdfc Bank April futures opened at 1466.55 as against previous close of 1461.1

HDFC Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 1464.05 with a bid price of 1475.15 and an offer price of 1475.35. The stock has a bid quantity of 1100 and an offer quantity of 550. The open interest stands at 192094100.

01 Apr 2024, 11:11 AM IST HDFC Bank share price live: Today's Price range

HDFC Bank stock reached a low of 1456.1 and a high of 1473.25 on the current day.

01 Apr 2024, 11:03 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price Today :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1464.95, up 1.16% from yesterday's ₹1448.2

The current data for HDFC Bank stock shows that the price is 1464.95 with a percent change of 1.16% and a net change of 16.75 points. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price, reflecting positive movement in the market for HDFC Bank.

01 Apr 2024, 10:40 AM IST Top active options for Hdfc Bank

Top active call options for Hdfc Bank at 01 Apr 10:40 were at strike price of 1500.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & 1480.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices 18.8 (+16.77%) & 26.85 (+19.87%) respectively.

Top active put options for Hdfc Bank at 01 Apr 10:40 were at strike price of 1460.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & 1400.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices 20.4 (-33.0%) & 6.95 (-42.32%) respectively.

01 Apr 2024, 10:32 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
HDFC Bank1465.3517.151.181757.81363.45817627.61
ICICI Bank1096.350.50.051113.35844.25765561.0
State Bank Of India759.36.70.89793.5501.85677645.78
Kotak Mahindra Bank1798.212.40.692063.01666.8357222.6
Axis Bank1059.311.01.051151.5826.6325930.93
01 Apr 2024, 10:20 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price NSE Live :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1466, up 1.23% from yesterday's ₹1448.2

The current price of HDFC Bank stock is 1466 with a percent change of 1.23 and a net change of 17.8. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

01 Apr 2024, 10:12 AM IST HDFC Bank share price live: Today's Price range

HDFC Bank stock's low price for the day was 1456.1, while the high price reached 1473.25 on the same day.

01 Apr 2024, 10:01 AM IST Hdfc Bank April futures opened at 1466.55 as against previous close of 1461.1

HDFC Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 1466.05 with a bid price of 1475.65 and an offer price of 1476.0. The stock has a bid quantity of 550 and an offer quantity of 550. The open interest stands at 192,468,650.

01 Apr 2024, 09:50 AM IST Hdfc Bank Live Updates

01 Apr 2024, 09:43 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price update :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1464, up 1.09% from yesterday's ₹1448.2

The current price of HDFC Bank stock is 1464, with a percent change of 1.09 and a net change of 15.8.

01 Apr 2024, 09:32 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.18%
3 Months-16.52%
6 Months-4.97%
YTD-15.29%
1 Year-8.81%
01 Apr 2024, 09:04 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price Today :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1448.2, up 0.52% from yesterday's ₹1440.7

The current price of HDFC Bank stock is 1448.2 with a percent change of 0.52 and a net change of 7.5. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

01 Apr 2024, 08:04 AM IST Hdfc Bank share price Live :Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1440.7 on last trading day

On the last day, HDFC Bank's BSE volume was 1170187 shares, with a closing price of 1440.7.

