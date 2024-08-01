Hdfc Bank Share Price Live blog for 01 Aug 2024

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, HDFC Bank opened at ₹1618.95 and closed at ₹1615.3. The high for the day was ₹1627.5 and the low was ₹1609.5. The market capitalization was recorded at ₹1231239.44 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹1791.9 and ₹1363.45, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 157749 shares traded.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1872.0, 15.77% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1609.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2470.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|19
|19
|20
|20
|Buy
|14
|15
|17
|17
|Hold
|8
|7
|4
|4
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 25.35% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 18 mn & BSE volume was 157 k.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1627.5 & ₹1609.5 yesterday to end at ₹1617.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend