Hdfc Bank Share Price Live blog for 01 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:31 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Hdfc Bank stock price went up today, 01 Aug 2024, by 0.11 %. The stock closed at 1615.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1617.05 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, HDFC Bank opened at 1618.95 and closed at 1615.3. The high for the day was 1627.5 and the low was 1609.5. The market capitalization was recorded at 1231239.44 crore. The 52-week high and low were 1791.9 and 1363.45, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 157749 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Aug 2024, 08:31 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1872.0, 15.77% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1609.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2470.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy19192020
    Buy14151717
    Hold8744
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
01 Aug 2024, 08:19 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Hdfc Bank volume yesterday was 19 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 25542 k

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 25.35% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 18 mn & BSE volume was 157 k.

01 Aug 2024, 08:04 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1615.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1627.5 & 1609.5 yesterday to end at 1617.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

