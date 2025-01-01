Hdfc Bank Share Price Live blog for 01 Jan 2025

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, HDFC Bank opened at ₹1770.05 and closed at ₹1778.70, marking a positive change. The stock reached a high of ₹1781.35 and a low of ₹1768 during the day. The bank's market capitalization stood at ₹13,59,686 crore. Over the past year, HDFC Bank has seen a 52-week high of ₹1880 and a low of ₹1363.45, with a BSE trading volume of 107,155 shares.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1950.0, 10.02% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1554.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2550.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|20
|20
|19
|18
|Buy
|13
|13
|12
|14
|Hold
|7
|7
|7
|8
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 33.7% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 107 k.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1781.35 & ₹1768 yesterday to end at ₹1772.45. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.