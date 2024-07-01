Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Hdfc Bank Share Price Live blog for 01 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:46 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Hdfc Bank stock price went down today, 01 Jul 2024, by -0.76 %. The stock closed at 1696.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1683.55 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, HDFC Bank opened at 1697.95 and closed at 1696.5. The high for the day was 1706.1 and the low was 1678.8. The market capitalization was 1,28,0865.43 crore, with a 52-week high of 1757.8 and a 52-week low of 1363.45. The BSE volume for the day was 1,065,175 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Jul 2024, 08:46 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Hdfc Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11697.75Support 11670.2
Resistance 21715.95Support 21660.85
Resistance 31725.3Support 31642.65
01 Jul 2024, 08:32 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1876.0, 11.43% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1620.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2470.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy20202021
    Buy17171714
    Hold4444
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
01 Jul 2024, 08:17 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Hdfc Bank volume yesterday was 14 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 23989 k

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 40.38% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 1065 k.

01 Jul 2024, 08:04 AM IST Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1696.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1706.1 & 1678.8 yesterday to end at 1696.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.