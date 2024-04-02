Active Stocks
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 164.65 0.95%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,479.95 0.67%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 767.35 1.21%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 279.50 -0.18%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 1,004.30 1.23%
LIVE UPDATES

Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank enjoys positive trading day

26 min read . Updated: 02 Apr 2024, 06:18 PM IST
Livemint

Hdfc Bank stock price went up today, 02 Apr 2024, by 0.74 %. The stock closed at 1470.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1481 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hdfc Bank Stock Price TodayPremium
Hdfc Bank Stock Price Today

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today : HDFC Bank's stock opened at 1459 and closed at 1448.2 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 1473.25, while the low was 1456.1. The market capitalization stood at 1116858.44 crore. The 52-week high and low were 1757.8 and 1363.45 respectively. BSE volume for the day was 781302 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Apr 2024, 06:18:12 PM IST

Hdfc Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
HDFC Bank1479.959.80.671757.81363.45825774.03
ICICI Bank1082.5-16.75-1.521113.35844.25755889.8
State Bank Of India767.359.151.21793.5501.85684830.1
Kotak Mahindra Bank1756.65-32.85-1.842063.01666.8348968.46
Axis Bank1051.05-1.9-0.181151.5826.6323392.53
02 Apr 2024, 05:32:37 PM IST

HDFC Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The HDFC Bank stock reached a low of 1465.5 and a high of 1494.65 on the current day.

02 Apr 2024, 03:22:29 PM IST

Hdfc Bank April futures opened at 1485.0 as against previous close of 1482.85

HDFC Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 1480.3 with a bid price of 1494.4 and an offer price of 1494.8. The bid quantity is 550 and the offer quantity is 1100. The stock has a high open interest of 187,631,950, reflecting strong market interest and potential trading opportunities.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

02 Apr 2024, 03:18:20 PM IST

HDFC Bank Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

HDFC Bank Ltd stock's 52-week low price was 1363.55, and the high price was 1757.50. This shows a fluctuation in the stock price over the past year, with the potential for investors to have gained or lost depending on their entry and exit points.

02 Apr 2024, 03:00:09 PM IST

Hdfc Bank share price NSE Live :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1481, up 0.74% from yesterday's ₹1470.15

The current data for HDFC Bank stock shows that the price is 1481, with a percent change of 0.74 and a net change of 10.85. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

02 Apr 2024, 02:40:04 PM IST

Top active options for Hdfc Bank

Top active call options for Hdfc Bank at 02 Apr 14:40 were at strike price of 1500.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & 1480.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices 26.75 (+32.1%) & 37.5 (+27.99%) respectively.

Top active put options for Hdfc Bank at 02 Apr 14:40 were at strike price of 1500.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & 1480.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices 28.9 (-21.36%) & 19.85 (-23.95%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

02 Apr 2024, 02:30:35 PM IST

Hdfc Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
HDFC Bank1484.514.350.981757.81363.45828312.82
ICICI Bank1082.0-17.25-1.571113.35844.25755540.66
State Bank Of India764.456.250.82793.5501.85682241.96
Kotak Mahindra Bank1761.85-27.65-1.552063.01666.8350001.47
Axis Bank1045.2-7.75-0.741151.5826.6321592.57
02 Apr 2024, 02:22:20 PM IST

Hdfc Bank share price update :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1485, up 1.01% from yesterday's ₹1470.15

The current price of HDFC Bank stock is 1485, with a percent change of 1.01% and a net change of 14.85.

02 Apr 2024, 02:21:01 PM IST

Penny stock below ₹5: GGPL shares hit upper circuit despite HDFC Bank selling 2.9 lakh shares

Penny stock below 5 is one of the circuit-to-circuit stocks on Dalal Street

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/penny-stock-below-rs-5-ggpl-shares-hit-upper-circuit-despite-hdfc-bank-selling-2-9-lakh-shares-11712045654694.html

02 Apr 2024, 02:10:39 PM IST

HDFC Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The HDFC Bank stock reached a low of 1465.5 and a high of 1494.65 on the current day.

02 Apr 2024, 02:00:48 PM IST

Hdfc Bank April futures opened at 1485.0 as against previous close of 1482.85

HDFC Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 1486.05 with a bid price of 1498.6 and an offer price of 1498.8. The stock has an offer quantity of 5500 and a bid quantity of 2750. The open interest for HDFC Bank stands at 188,808,950.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

02 Apr 2024, 01:42:13 PM IST

Hdfc Bank Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Hdfc Bank share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish

02 Apr 2024, 01:41:37 PM IST

Hdfc Bank share price NSE Live :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1486.95, up 1.14% from yesterday's ₹1470.15

The current data for HDFC Bank stock shows that it is priced at 1486.95, with a percent change of 1.14 and a net change of 16.8. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

02 Apr 2024, 01:32:27 PM IST

Hdfc Bank share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days1440.77
10 Days1443.81
20 Days1439.44
50 Days1443.10
100 Days1524.26
300 Days1562.27
02 Apr 2024, 01:21:09 PM IST

Top active options for Hdfc Bank

Top active call options for Hdfc Bank at 02 Apr 13:21 were at strike price of 1500.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & 1480.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices 27.25 (+34.57%) & 38.5 (+31.4%) respectively.

Top active put options for Hdfc Bank at 02 Apr 13:21 were at strike price of 1500.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & 1480.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices 27.75 (-24.49%) & 19.2 (-26.44%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

02 Apr 2024, 01:10:06 PM IST

HDFC Bank share price live: Today's Price range

HDFC Bank stock's price fluctuated between a low of 1465.5 and a high of 1494.65 on the current day.

02 Apr 2024, 01:02:06 PM IST

Hdfc Bank share price NSE Live :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1489.7, up 1.33% from yesterday's ₹1470.15

The current price of HDFC Bank stock is 1489.7 with a percent change of 1.33, resulting in a net change of 19.55. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

02 Apr 2024, 12:51:39 PM IST

Hdfc Bank Live Updates

02 Apr 2024, 12:42:32 PM IST

Hdfc Bank April futures opened at 1485.0 as against previous close of 1482.85

HDFC Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 1485.45. The bid price is 1498.6 with a bid quantity of 550, while the offer price is 1498.95 with an offer quantity of 2200. The stock has a high open interest of 190339600, indicating strong investor interest in the stock.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

02 Apr 2024, 12:31:08 PM IST

Hdfc Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
HDFC Bank1486.1516.01.091757.81363.45829233.47
ICICI Bank1082.0-17.25-1.571113.35844.25755540.66
State Bank Of India760.151.950.26793.5501.85678404.38
Kotak Mahindra Bank1766.7-22.8-1.272063.01666.8350964.95
Axis Bank1043.55-9.4-0.891151.5826.6321084.89
02 Apr 2024, 12:23:34 PM IST

Hdfc Bank share price update :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1486.25, up 1.1% from yesterday's ₹1470.15

As of the current data, HDFC Bank stock is priced at 1486.25, with a percent change of 1.1 and a net change of 16.1. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price, showing positive movement in the market for HDFC Bank.

02 Apr 2024, 12:11:18 PM IST

HDFC Bank share price live: Today's Price range

HDFC Bank stock's low price today was 1465.5, while the high price reached 1494.65.

02 Apr 2024, 12:00:01 PM IST

Top active options for Hdfc Bank

Top active call options for Hdfc Bank at 02 Apr 12:00 were at strike price of 1500.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & 1480.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices 26.65 (+31.6%) & 37.55 (+28.16%) respectively.

Top active put options for Hdfc Bank at 02 Apr 12:00 were at strike price of 1500.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & 1480.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices 28.65 (-22.04%) & 19.65 (-24.71%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

02 Apr 2024, 11:42:12 AM IST

Hdfc Bank share price Live :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1485.8, up 1.06% from yesterday's ₹1470.15

HDFC Bank stock is currently priced at 1485.8 with a percent change of 1.06% and a net change of 15.65. The stock has seen a slight increase in value.

Click here for Hdfc Bank News

02 Apr 2024, 11:32:46 AM IST

Hdfc Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
HDFC Bank1484.714.550.991757.81363.45828424.41
ICICI Bank1085.25-14.0-1.271113.35844.25757810.08
State Bank Of India760.151.950.26793.5501.85678404.38
Kotak Mahindra Bank1769.15-20.35-1.142063.01666.8351451.66
Axis Bank1044.65-8.3-0.791151.5826.6321423.35
02 Apr 2024, 11:21:49 AM IST

Hdfc Bank April futures opened at 1485.0 as against previous close of 1482.85

HDFC Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 1488.15 with a bid price of 1500.5 and an offer price of 1500.7. The stock has an offer quantity of 2200 and a bid quantity of 550. The open interest for HDFC Bank stands at 190,039,850.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

02 Apr 2024, 11:11:18 AM IST

HDFC Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The HDFC Bank stock reached a high of 1494.65 and a low of 1465.5 on the current trading day.

02 Apr 2024, 11:03:37 AM IST

Hdfc Bank share price Live :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1485.15, up 1.02% from yesterday's ₹1470.15

The current data shows that the stock price of HDFC Bank is 1485.15, with a percent change of 1.02% and a net change of 15. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price, reflecting positive movement in the market for HDFC Bank.

Click here for Hdfc Bank Dividend

02 Apr 2024, 10:41:41 AM IST

Top active options for Hdfc Bank

Top active call options for Hdfc Bank at 02 Apr 10:41 were at strike price of 1500.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & 1480.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices 27.5 (+35.8%) & 38.2 (+30.38%) respectively.

Top active put options for Hdfc Bank at 02 Apr 10:41 were at strike price of 1500.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & 1480.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices 28.15 (-23.4%) & 19.2 (-26.44%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

02 Apr 2024, 10:32:47 AM IST

Hdfc Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
HDFC Bank1486.3516.21.11757.81363.45829345.07
ICICI Bank1086.15-13.1-1.191113.35844.25758438.53
State Bank Of India754.75-3.45-0.46793.5501.85673585.09
Kotak Mahindra Bank1775.4-14.1-0.792063.01666.8352693.26
Axis Bank1048.8-4.15-0.391151.5826.6322700.24
02 Apr 2024, 10:24:29 AM IST

Hdfc Bank share price Today :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1487, up 1.15% from yesterday's ₹1470.15

The current data of HDFC Bank stock shows that the price is at 1487 with a 1.15% increase. The net change is 16.85 points.

02 Apr 2024, 10:12:37 AM IST

HDFC Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The HDFC Bank stock reached a low of 1465.5 and a high of 1494.65 on the current day.

02 Apr 2024, 10:00:37 AM IST

Hdfc Bank April futures opened at 1485.0 as against previous close of 1482.85

HDFC Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 1468.55 with a bid price of 1503.35 and an offer price of 1503.7. The bid quantity is 5500 and the offer quantity is 550. The open interest stands at 190,414,400. Investors are actively participating in trading HDFC Bank shares at the current levels.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

02 Apr 2024, 09:52:45 AM IST

Hdfc Bank Live Updates

02 Apr 2024, 09:40:11 AM IST

Hdfc Bank share price NSE Live :Hdfc Bank trading at ₹1474.05, up 0.27% from yesterday's ₹1470.15

The current data of HDFC Bank stock shows that the price is 1474.05 with a 0.27% increase, resulting in a net change of 3.9 points. This indicates a slight positive movement in the stock price of HDFC Bank.

02 Apr 2024, 09:31:41 AM IST

Hdfc Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.71%
3 Months-15.44%
6 Months-3.66%
YTD-13.97%
1 Year-8.64%
02 Apr 2024, 08:00:37 AM IST

Hdfc Bank share price Live :Hdfc Bank closed at ₹1448.2 on last trading day

On the last day, HDFC Bank had a trading volume of 781,302 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was 1448.2.

