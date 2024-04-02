Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank enjoys positive trading day

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today : HDFC Bank's stock opened at ₹1459 and closed at ₹1448.2 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹1473.25, while the low was ₹1456.1. The market capitalization stood at ₹1116858.44 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹1757.8 and ₹1363.45 respectively. BSE volume for the day was 781302 shares traded.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|HDFC Bank
|1479.95
|9.8
|0.67
|1757.8
|1363.45
|825774.03
|ICICI Bank
|1082.5
|-16.75
|-1.52
|1113.35
|844.25
|755889.8
|State Bank Of India
|767.35
|9.15
|1.21
|793.5
|501.85
|684830.1
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|1756.65
|-32.85
|-1.84
|2063.0
|1666.8
|348968.46
|Axis Bank
|1051.05
|-1.9
|-0.18
|1151.5
|826.6
|323392.53
The HDFC Bank stock reached a low of ₹1465.5 and a high of ₹1494.65 on the current day.
HDFC Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 1480.3 with a bid price of 1494.4 and an offer price of 1494.8. The bid quantity is 550 and the offer quantity is 1100. The stock has a high open interest of 187,631,950, reflecting strong market interest and potential trading opportunities.
HDFC Bank Ltd stock's 52-week low price was 1363.55, and the high price was 1757.50. This shows a fluctuation in the stock price over the past year, with the potential for investors to have gained or lost depending on their entry and exit points.
The current data for HDFC Bank stock shows that the price is ₹1481, with a percent change of 0.74 and a net change of 10.85. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
Top active call options for Hdfc Bank at 02 Apr 14:40 were at strike price of ₹1500.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & ₹1480.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices ₹26.75 (+32.1%) & ₹37.5 (+27.99%) respectively.
Top active put options for Hdfc Bank at 02 Apr 14:40 were at strike price of ₹1500.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & ₹1480.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices ₹28.9 (-21.36%) & ₹19.85 (-23.95%) respectively.
|HDFC Bank
|1484.5
|14.35
|0.98
|1757.8
|1363.45
|828312.82
|ICICI Bank
|1082.0
|-17.25
|-1.57
|1113.35
|844.25
|755540.66
|State Bank Of India
|764.45
|6.25
|0.82
|793.5
|501.85
|682241.96
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|1761.85
|-27.65
|-1.55
|2063.0
|1666.8
|350001.47
|Axis Bank
|1045.2
|-7.75
|-0.74
|1151.5
|826.6
|321592.57
The current price of HDFC Bank stock is ₹1485, with a percent change of 1.01% and a net change of ₹14.85.
The HDFC Bank stock reached a low of ₹1465.5 and a high of ₹1494.65 on the current day.
HDFC Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 1486.05 with a bid price of 1498.6 and an offer price of 1498.8. The stock has an offer quantity of 5500 and a bid quantity of 2750. The open interest for HDFC Bank stands at 188,808,950.
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Hdfc Bank share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish
The current data for HDFC Bank stock shows that it is priced at ₹1486.95, with a percent change of 1.14 and a net change of 16.8. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|1440.77
|10 Days
|1443.81
|20 Days
|1439.44
|50 Days
|1443.10
|100 Days
|1524.26
|300 Days
|1562.27
Top active call options for Hdfc Bank at 02 Apr 13:21 were at strike price of ₹1500.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & ₹1480.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices ₹27.25 (+34.57%) & ₹38.5 (+31.4%) respectively.
Top active put options for Hdfc Bank at 02 Apr 13:21 were at strike price of ₹1500.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & ₹1480.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices ₹27.75 (-24.49%) & ₹19.2 (-26.44%) respectively.
HDFC Bank stock's price fluctuated between a low of ₹1465.5 and a high of ₹1494.65 on the current day.
The current price of HDFC Bank stock is ₹1489.7 with a percent change of 1.33, resulting in a net change of 19.55. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.
HDFC Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 1485.45. The bid price is 1498.6 with a bid quantity of 550, while the offer price is 1498.95 with an offer quantity of 2200. The stock has a high open interest of 190339600, indicating strong investor interest in the stock.
|HDFC Bank
|1486.15
|16.0
|1.09
|1757.8
|1363.45
|829233.47
|ICICI Bank
|1082.0
|-17.25
|-1.57
|1113.35
|844.25
|755540.66
|State Bank Of India
|760.15
|1.95
|0.26
|793.5
|501.85
|678404.38
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|1766.7
|-22.8
|-1.27
|2063.0
|1666.8
|350964.95
|Axis Bank
|1043.55
|-9.4
|-0.89
|1151.5
|826.6
|321084.89
As of the current data, HDFC Bank stock is priced at ₹1486.25, with a percent change of 1.1 and a net change of 16.1. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price, showing positive movement in the market for HDFC Bank.
HDFC Bank stock's low price today was ₹1465.5, while the high price reached ₹1494.65.
Top active call options for Hdfc Bank at 02 Apr 12:00 were at strike price of ₹1500.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & ₹1480.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices ₹26.65 (+31.6%) & ₹37.55 (+28.16%) respectively.
Top active put options for Hdfc Bank at 02 Apr 12:00 were at strike price of ₹1500.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & ₹1480.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices ₹28.65 (-22.04%) & ₹19.65 (-24.71%) respectively.
HDFC Bank stock is currently priced at ₹1485.8 with a percent change of 1.06% and a net change of 15.65. The stock has seen a slight increase in value.
|HDFC Bank
|1484.7
|14.55
|0.99
|1757.8
|1363.45
|828424.41
|ICICI Bank
|1085.25
|-14.0
|-1.27
|1113.35
|844.25
|757810.08
|State Bank Of India
|760.15
|1.95
|0.26
|793.5
|501.85
|678404.38
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|1769.15
|-20.35
|-1.14
|2063.0
|1666.8
|351451.66
|Axis Bank
|1044.65
|-8.3
|-0.79
|1151.5
|826.6
|321423.35
HDFC Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 1488.15 with a bid price of 1500.5 and an offer price of 1500.7. The stock has an offer quantity of 2200 and a bid quantity of 550. The open interest for HDFC Bank stands at 190,039,850.
The HDFC Bank stock reached a high of ₹1494.65 and a low of ₹1465.5 on the current trading day.
The current data shows that the stock price of HDFC Bank is ₹1485.15, with a percent change of 1.02% and a net change of 15. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price, reflecting positive movement in the market for HDFC Bank.
Top active call options for Hdfc Bank at 02 Apr 10:41 were at strike price of ₹1500.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & ₹1480.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices ₹27.5 (+35.8%) & ₹38.2 (+30.38%) respectively.
Top active put options for Hdfc Bank at 02 Apr 10:41 were at strike price of ₹1500.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & ₹1480.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices ₹28.15 (-23.4%) & ₹19.2 (-26.44%) respectively.
|HDFC Bank
|1486.35
|16.2
|1.1
|1757.8
|1363.45
|829345.07
|ICICI Bank
|1086.15
|-13.1
|-1.19
|1113.35
|844.25
|758438.53
|State Bank Of India
|754.75
|-3.45
|-0.46
|793.5
|501.85
|673585.09
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|1775.4
|-14.1
|-0.79
|2063.0
|1666.8
|352693.26
|Axis Bank
|1048.8
|-4.15
|-0.39
|1151.5
|826.6
|322700.24
The current data of HDFC Bank stock shows that the price is at ₹1487 with a 1.15% increase. The net change is 16.85 points.
The HDFC Bank stock reached a low of ₹1465.5 and a high of ₹1494.65 on the current day.
HDFC Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 1468.55 with a bid price of 1503.35 and an offer price of 1503.7. The bid quantity is 5500 and the offer quantity is 550. The open interest stands at 190,414,400. Investors are actively participating in trading HDFC Bank shares at the current levels.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current data of HDFC Bank stock shows that the price is ₹1474.05 with a 0.27% increase, resulting in a net change of 3.9 points. This indicates a slight positive movement in the stock price of HDFC Bank.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.71%
|3 Months
|-15.44%
|6 Months
|-3.66%
|YTD
|-13.97%
|1 Year
|-8.64%
On the last day, HDFC Bank had a trading volume of 781,302 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was ₹1448.2.
