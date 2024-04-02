Hdfc Bank share price Today Live Updates : HDFC Bank enjoys positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES

26 min read . 06:18 PM IST Trade

Hdfc Bank stock price went up today, 02 Apr 2024, by 0.74 %. The stock closed at 1470.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1481 per share. Investors should monitor Hdfc Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.