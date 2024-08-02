Hdfc Bank Share Price Live blog for 02 Aug 2024

Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, HDFC Bank opened at ₹1621.4, closed at ₹1617.05 with a high of ₹1649 and a low of ₹1619. The market capitalization was ₹1249571.63 crore. The 52-week high was ₹1791.9 and the 52-week low was ₹1363.45. The BSE volume for HDFC Bank was 797751 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Hdfc Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1647.32
|Support 1
|1625.17
|Resistance 2
|1654.78
|Support 2
|1610.48
|Resistance 3
|1669.47
|Support 3
|1603.02
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1872.0, 14.12% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1609.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2470.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|19
|19
|20
|20
|Buy
|14
|14
|17
|17
|Hold
|8
|8
|4
|4
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 39.85% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 797 k.
Hdfc Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1649 & ₹1619 yesterday to end at ₹1640.4. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend